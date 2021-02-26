UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women's Strawweights: Feb 26/21

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Women’s Strawweights

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted) Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins. Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)



No points awarded for a loss



(first column performance based ranking, second column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 2 Rose Namajunas 282 2 2 1 Zhang Weili 256 3 3 3 Joanna Jedrzejczyk 111 4 20 7 Marina Rodriguez 79.5 5 5 5 Carla Esparza 64.5 6 4 11 Amanda Ribas 63 7 6 12 Mackenzie Dern 57 8 7 14 Virna Jandiroba 56 9 15 Polyana Viana 50.5 10 8 9 Michelle Waterson 49.5 11 9 10 Tecia Torres 48 12 10 13 Angela Hill 47 13 11 4 Yan Xiaonan 45.5 14 12 8 Claudia Gadelha 42.5 15 13 Amanda Lemos 37 16 14 Emily Whitmire 35.5 17 17 6 Nina Ansaroff 28.5 18 18 15 Felice Herrig 24.5 19 19 Kay Hanson 22.5 20 21 Maryna Moroz 20 21 22 Brianna Van Buren 18 22 23 Loma Lookboonmee 13 23 24 16 Livia Renata Souza 12.5 24 25 Ashley Yoder 11.5 25 26 Cory McKenna 10 26 27 Randa Markos 8.5 27 28 Hannah Cifers 5.5 28 29 Kanako Murata 5 29 29 Mallory Martin 4.5 29 31 Mizuki Inoue 4.5 31 32 Miranda Granger 4 32 NR Hannah Goldy 0 32 NR Jessica Penne 0 32 33 Jinh Yu Frey 0 32 33 Sam Hughes 0

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)