MMA Manifesto

UFC 267: Blachowicz vs Teixeira Results

UFC 267: Blachowicz vs Teixeira Results

MMA Manifesto

UFC 267: Blachowicz vs Teixeira Results

By , October 30, 2021 10:53 am

By and |

UFC 267: Blachowicz vs Teixeira Fight Card

UFC 267: Blachowicz vs Teixeira
Oct 30, 2021
Etihad Arena
Abu Dhabi, UAE

 

UFC 267: Blachowicz vs Teixeira Results

points bet banner

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

14,770 – stacked

 

UFC PPV cards range between 15,450-4,700 points, with an average card ranking 10,800

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

 

Main Card (ESPN+  2:00 pm Eastern)

UFC Light Heavyweight Championship:
Jan Blachowicz   (28-8, #1 ranked light heavyweight) vs Glover Teixeira   (32-7, #2 ranked light heavyweight)

Interim UFC Bantamweight Championship:
Petr Yan   (15-2, #3 ranked bantamweight) vs Cory Sandhagen   (14-3, #4 ranked bantamweight)

Lightweights:
Islam Makhachev   (20-1, #5 ranked lightweight) vs Dan Hooker   (21-10, #10 ranked lightweight)

Heavyweights:
Alexander Volkov   (33-9, #10 ranked heavyweight) vs Marcin Tybura   (22-6, #13 ranked heavyweight)

Welterweights:
Li Jingliang   (18-6, #7 ranked welterweight) vs Khamzat Chimeav   (9-0, #35 ranked welterweight)

Light Heavyweights:
Magomed Ankalaev   (15-1, #9 ranked light heavyweight) vs Volkan Oezdemir   (17-5, #6 ranked light heavyweight)

 

Prelims (ESPN+  10:30 am Eastern)

Women’s Strawweights:
Amanda Ribas   (10-2, #8 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Virna Jandiroba   (17-2, #7 ranked women’s strawweight)

Featherweights:
Ricardo Ramos   (15-3, #25 ranked featherweight) vs Zubaira Tukhugov   (19-5-1, #36 ranked featherweight)

Middleweights:
Albert Duraev   (14-3) vs Roman Kopylov   (8-1, #61 ranked middleweight)

Welterweights:
Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos   (22-7, #29 ranked welterweight) vs Benoit Saint-Denis   (8-0, 1 NC)

Light Heavyweights:
Shamil Gamzatov   (14-0, #34 ranked light heavyweight) vs Michal Oleksiejczuk   (15-4, 1 NC, #23 ranked light heavyweight)

Featherweights:
Makwan Amirkhani   (16-6, #31 ranked featherweight) vs Lerone Murphy   (10-0-1, #15 ranked featherweight)

Middleweights:
Yaozong Hu   (3-2, #61 ranked middleweight) vs Andre Petroski   (6-2)

Flyweights:
Tagir Ulanbekov   (13-1, #21 ranked flyweight) vs Allan Nascimento   (17-5)

 

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

 

MMA Manifesto

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

More MMA Manifesto
Home