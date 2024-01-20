The Divisional Round is arguably the best weekend of football all year. Which players have been ruled out? Below, we examine the injury report for the 2024 NFL Divisional Round.

Notable 2024 NFL Divisional Round Injuries

Players ruled out of the Divisional Playoff round: Marlon Humphrey, Tylan Wallace, Mark Andrews, Jerry Hughes, Kingsley Enagbare, Clelin Ferrell, Kalif Raymond, Christian Benford, Gabe Davis (pictured), Taylor Rapp, Baylon Spector, Skyy Moore, Wanya Morris, Derrick Nnadi. pic.twitter.com/rk5tbrgMtB — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 19, 2024

In the biggest game of their season, the Buffalo Bills will not be at full strength. The Bills have ruled out wide receiver Gabe Davis (knee), linebacker Baylon Spector (back), cornerback Christian Benford (knee), and safety Taylor Rapp (calf).

Linebacker Terrel Bernard, cornerback Rasul Douglas, cornerback Taron Johnson, and punter Sam Martin are all questionable for Buffalo.

Despite trying to make a heroic comeback, Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (ankle) will not play against the Texans. Andrews has been on injured reserve for nearly two months after suffering an ankle injury in Week 11 against the Bengals.

Other notable players that have been ruled out for the Divisional Round are Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (calf), Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (knee), and Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore (knee).

2024 NFL Divisional Round Injury Report

Not yet: The #Ravens are not expected to activate star TE Mark Andrews from Injured Reserve to play against the #Texans, as he’s not quite ready to return from a significant ankle injury. Perhaps next week, as a potential AFC Championship Game appearance was always the goal. pic.twitter.com/PRqnn2eIYz — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 19, 2024

No. 4 Houston Texans at No. 1 Baltimore Ravens – Jan. 20, 4:30 p.m. ET

Texans

Out: DE Jerry Hughes (ankle)

DE Jerry Hughes (ankle) Questionable: FB Andrew Beck (back), OT George Fant (illness)

Ravens

Out: WR Tylan Wallace (knee), TE Mark Andrews (ankle), CB Marlon Humphrey (calf)

WR Tylan Wallace (knee), TE Mark Andrews (ankle), CB Marlon Humphrey (calf) Questionable: WR Devin Duvernay (back), LB Del’Shawn Phillips (shoulder), S Ar’Darius Washington (pectoral)

No. 7 Green Bay Packers at No. 1 San Francisco 49ers – Jan. 20, 8:15 p.m. ET

Packers

Out: DT Kingsley Enagbare (knee)

DT Kingsley Enagbare (knee) Questionable: RB AJ Dillon (thumb/neck), LB Isaiah McDuffie (neck), CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder/ankle), P Daniel Whelan (illness)

49ers

Out: DL Clelin Ferrell (knee)

DL Clelin Ferrell (knee) Questionable: LB Dre Greenlaw (Achilles)

No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers at No. 3 Detroit Lions – Jan. 21, 3 p.m. ET

Buccaneers

Questionable: QB John Wolford (illness), RB Chase Edmonds (toe), OLB Shaquil Barrett (ankle)

Lions

Out: WR Kalif Raymond (knee)

WR Kalif Raymond (knee) Questionable: TE Sam LaPorta (knee), LB James Houston (ankle)

No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs at No. 2 Buffalo Bills – Jan. 21, 6:30 p.m. ET

Chiefs

Out: WR Skyy Moore (knee), OL Wanya Morris (concussion), NT Derrick Nnadi (tricep)

WR Skyy Moore (knee), OL Wanya Morris (concussion), NT Derrick Nnadi (tricep) Questionable: WR Justyn Ross (hamstring), WR Kadarius Toney (hip/ankle)

Bills

Out: WR Gabe Davis (knee), LB Baylon Spector (back), CB Christian Benford (knee), S Taylor Rapp (calf)

WR Gabe Davis (knee), LB Baylon Spector (back), CB Christian Benford (knee), S Taylor Rapp (calf) Questionable: LB Terrel Bernard (ankle), CB Rasul Douglas (knee), CB Taron Johnson (concussion), P Sam Martin (left hamstring)