NFL News and Rumors

2024 NFL Divisional Round Injury Report: Roster Updates For Playoffs

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis (13)

The Divisional Round is arguably the best weekend of football all year. Which players have been ruled out? Below, we examine the injury report for the 2024 NFL Divisional Round.

The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2024

$1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
$750 Sportsbook Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
125% Welcome Bonus, Up To $3,125 in Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
$750 Sports Betting Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now

Notable 2024 NFL Divisional Round Injuries

In the biggest game of their season, the Buffalo Bills will not be at full strength. The Bills have ruled out wide receiver Gabe Davis (knee), linebacker Baylon Spector (back), cornerback Christian Benford (knee), and safety Taylor Rapp (calf).

Linebacker Terrel Bernard, cornerback Rasul Douglas, cornerback Taron Johnson, and punter Sam Martin are all questionable for Buffalo.

Despite trying to make a heroic comeback, Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (ankle) will not play against the Texans. Andrews has been on injured reserve for nearly two months after suffering an ankle injury in Week 11 against the Bengals.

Other notable players that have been ruled out for the Divisional Round are Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (calf), Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (knee), and Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore (knee).

2024 NFL Divisional Round Injury Report

No. 4 Houston Texans at No. 1 Baltimore Ravens – Jan. 20, 4:30 p.m. ET

Texans 

  • Out: DE Jerry Hughes (ankle)
  • Questionable: FB Andrew Beck (back), OT George Fant (illness)

Ravens

  • Out: WR Tylan Wallace (knee), TE Mark Andrews (ankle), CB Marlon Humphrey (calf)
  • Questionable: WR Devin Duvernay (back), LB Del’Shawn Phillips (shoulder), S Ar’Darius Washington (pectoral)

No. 7 Green Bay Packers at No. 1 San Francisco 49ers – Jan. 20, 8:15 p.m. ET

Packers

  • Out: DT Kingsley Enagbare (knee)
  • Questionable: RB AJ Dillon (thumb/neck), LB Isaiah McDuffie (neck), CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder/ankle), P Daniel Whelan (illness)

49ers

  • Out: DL Clelin Ferrell (knee)
  • Questionable: LB Dre Greenlaw (Achilles)

No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers at No. 3 Detroit Lions – Jan. 21, 3 p.m. ET

Buccaneers

  • Questionable: QB John Wolford (illness), RB Chase Edmonds (toe), OLB Shaquil Barrett (ankle)

Lions

  • Out: WR Kalif Raymond (knee)
  • Questionable: TE Sam LaPorta (knee), LB James Houston (ankle)

No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs at No. 2 Buffalo Bills – Jan. 21, 6:30 p.m. ET

Chiefs

  • Out: WR Skyy Moore (knee), OL Wanya Morris (concussion), NT Derrick Nnadi (tricep)
  • Questionable: WR Justyn Ross (hamstring), WR Kadarius Toney (hip/ankle)

Bills

  • Out: WR Gabe Davis (knee), LB Baylon Spector (back), CB Christian Benford (knee), S Taylor Rapp (calf)
  • Questionable: LB Terrel Bernard (ankle), CB Rasul Douglas (knee), CB Taron Johnson (concussion), P Sam Martin (left hamstring)
Topics  
NFL News and Rumors NFL picks
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85)

2024 AFC And NFC Championship Winner Odds: Ravens, 49ers Top List

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  49min
NFL News and Rumors
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87)
Chiefs vs. Bills: 2024 Divisional Round Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Best Prop Bet
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  5h
NFL News and Rumors
Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis III
Buccaneers vs. Lions: 2024 Divisional Round Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Best Prop Bet
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  6h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL Divisional Round 2024: Schedule, Commentators, & TV Channel
NFL Divisional Round 2024: Schedule, Commentators, & TV Channel
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  12h
NFL News and Rumors
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) reacts with guard Elgton Jenkins
Packers vs. 49ers: 2024 Divisional Round Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Best Prop Bet
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jan 18 2024
NFL News and Rumors
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (4) celebrates with end Isaiah Likely
Texans vs. Ravens: 2024 Divisional Round Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Best Prop Bet
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jan 18 2024
NFL News and Rumors
Bill belichick atlanta falcons
Bill Belichick To Have Second Interview With Falcons: Will Atlanta Hire Legendary Coach?
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jan 18 2024
More News
Arrow to top