Amazon Prime’s First Exclusive Thursday Night Football Broadcast Brings In High Ratings

The first regular season NFL game to air exclusively on Amazon Prime last Thursday night between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs was a massive hit.

As per Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Nielsen (global audience insights) measured the Week 2 matchup between the Chargers and Chiefs on Amazon Prime at 13 million viewers.

Amazon and Nielsen signed a three-year agreement in August that will allow the latter to provide ratings for Thursday Night Football that are the same as those for other NFL games on broadcast and cable outlets. This will be handy for Amazon so they can compare ratings, opening up more ideas for their platform in the future.

For Amazon Prime Video's initial Thursday Night exclusive game between the Chiefs and Chargers, it had 13 million viewers, according to Nielsen. That is a very strong start for the NFL on streaming. — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) September 22, 2022

The hopes for this kind of audience weren’t too high considering the backlash that TNF on Prime was facing online, however Amazon have smashed it so far. The second edition of TNF on Prime will go ahead Thursday night where we will see the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Cleveland Browns.

Prior to the game last week, Amazon had promised advertisers a guarantee of at least 12.5 million viewers for TNF, and they certainly exceeded the number. This contest last week completely smashed the ratings for last seasons Thursday Night Football opener, and the views were up 47%, with 8.84 million viewers tuning in.