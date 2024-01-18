Bill Belichick To Have Second Interview With Falcons

Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will have a second interview with the Atlanta Falcons this weekend, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

#Falcons CEO Rich McKay and GM Terry Fontenot are among those who will be with Arthur Blank for the meeting with the 🐐 https://t.co/GAnpzS4EMZ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 18, 2024

With a second interview in Atlanta, Belichick is one step closer to finding his next home.

Belichick will interview for Atlanta’s head coaching vacancy with Falcons owner Arthur Blank, CEO Rich McKay, and general manager Terry Fontenot.

Last week, Belichick and the Patriots agreed to part ways after 24 seasons. Belichick’s resume is unprecedented, with six Super Bowls, nine conference championships, and 17 division titles.

Belichick’s compiled a regular season record of 266-120 in New England, with a dominant 30-12 record in the postseason.

Atlanta Falcons Looking For A New Head Coach

The Falcons used a top-10 pick on an offensive weapon in each year with Arthur Smith, selecting TE Kyle Pitts at No. 4 in 2021, Drake London at No. 8 in 2022, and Bijan Robinson at No. 8 in 2023. Atlanta finished with a 7-10 record each season. https://t.co/yUEBFke7Dr pic.twitter.com/XkB67Rvlad — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 8, 2024

Shortly after the 2023 season ended, Blank fired head coach Arthur Smith after his third consecutive 7-10 season.

Atlanta has not qualified for the postseason since the 2017 season, so Blank is going “big game hunting” for a coach like Belichick who can end the franchise’s playoff drought.

The Falcons’ roster has a core of several talented pieces on both sides of the ball, including running back Bijan Robinson, wide receiver Drake London, tight end Kyle Pitts, right guard Chris Lindstrom, and safety Jessie Bates III.

With a good quarterback and a coach like Belichick, the Falcons could be a dark horse NFC contender in 2024.