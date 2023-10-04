Broncos Release Veteran Pass Rusher, Randy Gregory

The Denver Broncos, fresh off their first win of the season, are already sending a message with their recent transaction. The team is reportedly releasing the 30-year old pass rusher who will now become a free agent. Denver’s defense currently ranks dead last, a far cry from last season when they spent the majority of the year in the top-10 as a defensive unit. Gregory has not lived up to his large contract and Sean Payton and company are seemingly sending a message with this move. Per reports, the team is dedicated to a youth movement moving forward with Randy Gregory being the first casualty.

Denver Broncos Release Pass Rusher, Randy Gregory

Denver Broncos Looking to Focus on Developing Youth

The Denver Broncos do have some weapons on defense contrary to popular belief. Nik Bonitto has shown flashes of becoming an excellent pass rusher. Also, Jonathan Cooper had a game-changing play in their win over the Chicago Bears. Not to mention, the defense also still has the likes of Justin Simmons and Patrick Surtain II helping out in the secondary. Not to mention, Alex Singleton and Josey Jewell have also shown promise at their respective positions.

As for Randy Gregory, his performance for Denver has been a far cry from his career in Dallas where he recorded 97 tackles, 18.5 sacks, and 10 forced fumbles. The Broncos have been a team in rebuild since Peyton Manning retired, but their defense has been the one thing that has been consistent until this year. It became very evident that something was wrong with the defense after they gave up 70 points to the Miami Dolphins a couple weeks ago. However, Randy Gregory has been a no-show for the team all year long and a change was due to come sooner rather than later.

Randy Gregory’s Contract

Considering Randy Gregory was under a contract for five years and $70 million. It is easy to see why many said he was underperforming. This season, the veteran pass rusher has only logged one sack to go along with nine tackles. It should also be noted that Gregory has only appeared in 10 games for the Denver Broncos. The Broncos are a team in desperate need for answers and Randy Gregory was simply not answering the bell for them. As a result, the team is now sending a strong message by cutting the 30-year old pass rusher a quarter of the way through the regular season.

