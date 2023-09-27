NFL News and Rumors

Will Colin Kaepernick Be The Next Quarterback Of The New York Jets?

Dan Girolamo
Colin Kaepernick has sent a letter to the New York Jets asking for an opportunity to join their practice squad. The letter was shared on Instagram by rapper J Cole.

Colin Kaepernick Formally Requests To Join Jets Practice Squad

 

Kaepernick sent the letter to New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas early last week. Kaepernick is offering to join the practice team and serve as the scout team quarterback.

“I would be honored and extremely grateful for the opportunity to come in and lead the practice squad.” Kaepernick wrote.

Kaepernick, who turns 36 in November, believes joining the scout team will benefit both parties. “It gives your Defense, the advantage of getting a truer read on the more mobile/athletic/versatile quarterbacks it will face when in weeks 4, 5 and 6 (Mahomes, Wilson, and Hurts,” Kaepernick wrote.

It also gives Kaepernick a chance to return to the NFL for the first time since playing for the San Francisco 49ers in 2016. 2016 was the year Kaepernick knelt during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial inequality. Kaepernick has not been on a team since becoming a free agent at the start of the 2017 league year.

Kaepernick does not want to “put any competitive pressure” on current Jets quarterback Zach Wilson. Also, Kaepernick says he’s “never retired or stopped training” despite last appearing in a game on January 1, 2017.

“My training schedule has remained the same for 6 years; Monday through Friday, 5 am-8 am training on the field and in the weight room,” Kaepernick said. “I’ve kept this training schedule without failure for the past 6 years, in hopes that an opportunity will present itself. I say this to give you some perspective on where I’m at physically.”

The former 49ers quarterback cited Jim Harbaugh, Chip Kelly, John Harbaugh, and Mark Davis as “references within the league that will vouch for my character, work ethic, and stability.”

It is unknown if the Jets will sign Kaepernick to their practice squad.

However, the Jets are signing veteran QB Trevor Siemian. The 31-year-old famously played one game for the Jets in 2019. Siemian suffered a season-ending ankle injury early in the Jets’ Week 2 game against the Cleveland Browns.

The Jets continue to look for solutions at quarterback after Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles four plays into the 2023 season.

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
