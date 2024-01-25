NFL News and Rumors

Who is Dave Canales? Meet New Carolina Panthers Head Coach

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales

The Carolina Panthers are closing in on a deal to hire Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales as their next head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday. Learn more about Canales and his path in the NFL below.

Carolina Panthers Plan To Hire Dave Canales

Rapoport reported that some aspects of the contract need to be ironed out. However, Canales is the Panthers’ top choice and a deal should get done.

It’s a surprise hire by owner David Tepper, considering the coaching candidates available include Mike Vrabel, Bill Belichick, Ben Johnson, and Eric Bienemy.

Canales joins the Panthers days after the organization promoted Dan Morgan to general manager and president of football operations.

Two weeks ago, BetOnline listed Kellen Moore as the favorite to land the Panthers head coaching job. Canales was considered a dark horse candidate to land the job.

The Panthers fired head coach Frank Reich 11 games into the 2023 season. Special teams coordinator Christ Tabor became the Panthers’ interim head coach.

Meet Dave Canales

Canales comes over from Tampa Bay, where he served as the Bucs offensive coordinator for the 2023 season.

Canales was integral in resurrecting the career of Baker Mayfield, who led Tampa to an NFC South title and a playoff victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card Round. Under Canales, Mayfield set career highs in passing yards (4,044), touchdowns (28), and completion percentage (64.3%).

Before Tampa, Canales was with the Seattle Seahawks from 2010-2022. Caneles served in multiple offensive roles and worked with Russell Wilson for the majority of his tenure.

Because of his experience with Wilson and Mayfield, Canales could be the right coach to develop quarterback Bryce Young, who is coming off a disastrous rookie season. The Panthers finished the season as the NFL’s worst team (2-15).

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors Panthers
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
joe schmidt 1957 Lions (1)

1957 NFL Divisional Round: Lions’ 2nd-Half Rally Inspired By 49ers’ Shouts Through Thin Locker-Room Walls

Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  14h
NFL News and Rumors
jim harbaugh colin kaepernick
Could Jim Harbaugh Find a Role on the LA Chargers Coaching Staff for Colin Kaepernick?
Author image David Evans  •  17h
NFL News and Rumors
Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh celebrates after beating the Washington
A Look at New Chargers’ Head Coach Jim Harbaugh’s Playing Career & NFL Coaching Career
Author image David Evans  •  18h
NFL News and Rumors
ichigan Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh during College Football National Championship
Jim Harbaugh Hired As Head Coach Of The Los Angeles Chargers
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  19h
NFL News and Rumors
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) celebrates a touchdown against Tampa Bay Buccaneers with wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14)
NFC Championship: How to Watch Lions vs. 49ers | Free Live Stream
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  20h
NFL News and Rumors
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) celebrates with wide receiver Rashod Bateman (7)
AFC Championship: How to Watch Chiefs vs. Ravens | Free Live Stream
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  20h
NFL News and Rumors
mel kiper 2
ESPN’s Mel Kiper’s First 2024 NFL Mock Draft Grades
Author image David Evans  •  22h
More News
Arrow to top