Who is Dave Canales? Meet New Carolina Panthers Head Coach

The Carolina Panthers are closing in on a deal to hire Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales as their next head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday. Learn more about Canales and his path in the NFL below.

Carolina Panthers Plan To Hire Dave Canales

A surprise! The #Panthers are closing in on a hire: It’s #Bucs OC Dave Canales as their new head coach, sources say. A first-time coordinator, his work in Tampa this year — especially with Baker Mayfield — stood out. On to Bryce Young. pic.twitter.com/NEIGnt36O3 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 25, 2024

Rapoport reported that some aspects of the contract need to be ironed out. However, Canales is the Panthers’ top choice and a deal should get done.

It’s a surprise hire by owner David Tepper, considering the coaching candidates available include Mike Vrabel, Bill Belichick, Ben Johnson, and Eric Bienemy.

Canales joins the Panthers days after the organization promoted Dan Morgan to general manager and president of football operations.

Two weeks ago, BetOnline listed Kellen Moore as the favorite to land the Panthers head coaching job. Canales was considered a dark horse candidate to land the job.

The Panthers fired head coach Frank Reich 11 games into the 2023 season. Special teams coordinator Christ Tabor became the Panthers’ interim head coach.

Meet Dave Canales

From The Insiders on #NFLPlus: The #Panthers are moving to hire #Bucs OC Dave Canales as their new head coach. A big hire for Carolina. pic.twitter.com/NvZNoSksfy — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 25, 2024

Canales comes over from Tampa Bay, where he served as the Bucs offensive coordinator for the 2023 season.

Canales was integral in resurrecting the career of Baker Mayfield, who led Tampa to an NFC South title and a playoff victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card Round. Under Canales, Mayfield set career highs in passing yards (4,044), touchdowns (28), and completion percentage (64.3%).

Before Tampa, Canales was with the Seattle Seahawks from 2010-2022. Caneles served in multiple offensive roles and worked with Russell Wilson for the majority of his tenure.

Because of his experience with Wilson and Mayfield, Canales could be the right coach to develop quarterback Bryce Young, who is coming off a disastrous rookie season. The Panthers finished the season as the NFL’s worst team (2-15).