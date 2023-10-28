Sunday Night Football heads to SoFi as the Los Angeles Chargers (2-4) play the Chicago Bears (2-5). Find out how to watch the Week 8 matchup between Bears vs. Chargers on Sunday Night Football with a free live stream.

For the second straight week, Tyson Bagent will start at quarterback for the Bears. Justin Fields remains sidelined with a thumb injury.

Keep reading to see how to watch Sunday Night Football with a free live stream.

The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2023

How to Watch NFL Sunday Night Football Week 8: Date, Time, & TV Channel

🏈 Game: Bears vs. Chargers

📅 Date : Sunday – Oct. 29, 2023

: Sunday – Oct. 29, 2023 🕗 Time : 8:20 p.m. ET

: 8:20 p.m. ET 🏟 Location : SoFi Stadium – Inglewood, California

: SoFi Stadium – Inglewood, California 📺 TV Channel: NBC

NBC 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

How to Watch Sunday Night Football –Bears vs. Chargers With A Free Live Stream

Which team will add another SNF win this week? #DaBears | #BoltUp pic.twitter.com/0rZhvd7LvZ — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) October 27, 2023

Bears vs. Chargers gets underway at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC. The pregame show, Football Night in America, starts at 7 p.m. ET and will run through highlights from earlier in the day.

NBC’s streaming service, Peacock, will simulcast the game. Customers can choose between two plans: Peacock Premium (ad-supported) at $6/month and Peacock Premium Plus (no ads, limited exclusions) at $12/month.

Streaming television services provide customers with NBC for a cheaper price than cable. YouTube TV and FuboTV are two live TV streaming services that offer customers a free trial.

For a free live stream of Bears vs. Chargers, place a wager on the game at BetOnline. New customers can receive a 50% welcome bonus of up to $1,000 on their first-ever BetOnline deposit. Use promo code BET1000 and get your 50% Bonus.

Below, you’ll find information on how to sign up for BetOnline and watch games for free.

How To Watch Bears vs. Chargers Through BetOnline

Click here to sign up to BetOnline Create an account and make a minimum qualifying deposit of $55. Use code BET1000 in the cashier while making your deposit. Place a bet on the Bears vs. Chargers Stream Bears vs. Chargers for free

Click here for terms and conditions.

Sunday Night Football – Bears vs. Chargers

The Chargers are a huge 9-point favorite, according to BetOnline. This is a “loser leaves town” match, as a loss will make it nearly possible to make the playoffs.

View the odds for the game via BetOnline below.

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.