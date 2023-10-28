Sunday Night Football heads to SoFi as the Los Angeles Chargers (2-4) play the Chicago Bears (2-5). Find out how to watch the Week 8 matchup between Bears vs. Chargers on Sunday Night Football with a free live stream.
For the second straight week, Tyson Bagent will start at quarterback for the Bears. Justin Fields remains sidelined with a thumb injury.
Keep reading to see how to watch Sunday Night Football with a free live stream.
How to Watch NFL Sunday Night Football Week 8: Date, Time, & TV Channel
- 🏈 Game: Bears vs. Chargers
- 📅 Date: Sunday – Oct. 29, 2023
- 🕗 Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
- 🏟 Location: SoFi Stadium – Inglewood, California
- 📺 TV Channel: NBC
- 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline
How to Watch Sunday Night Football –Bears vs. Chargers With A Free Live Stream
Which team will add another SNF win this week? #DaBears | #BoltUp pic.twitter.com/0rZhvd7LvZ
— Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) October 27, 2023
Bears vs. Chargers gets underway at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC. The pregame show, Football Night in America, starts at 7 p.m. ET and will run through highlights from earlier in the day.
NBC’s streaming service, Peacock, will simulcast the game. Customers can choose between two plans: Peacock Premium (ad-supported) at $6/month and Peacock Premium Plus (no ads, limited exclusions) at $12/month.
Streaming television services provide customers with NBC for a cheaper price than cable. YouTube TV and FuboTV are two live TV streaming services that offer customers a free trial.
Below, you’ll find information on how to sign up for BetOnline and watch games for free.
Sunday Night Football – Bears vs. Chargers
The Chargers are a huge 9-point favorite, according to BetOnline. This is a “loser leaves town” match, as a loss will make it nearly possible to make the playoffs.
View the odds for the game via BetOnline below.
|Bet
|Chicago Bears
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Play
|Moneyline
|+345
|-425
|Point Spread
|+9 (-115)
|-9 (-105)
|Total Points
|Over 46.5 (-110)
|Under 46.5 (-110)
*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.