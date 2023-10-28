NFL News and Rumors

How to Watch Bears vs. Chargers on Sunday Night Football | Free SNF Live Stream

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent

Sunday Night Football heads to SoFi as the Los Angeles Chargers (2-4) play the Chicago Bears (2-5). Find out how to watch the Week 8 matchup between Bears vs. Chargers on Sunday Night Football with a free live stream.

For the second straight week, Tyson Bagent will start at quarterback for the Bears. Justin Fields remains sidelined with a thumb injury.

Keep reading to see how to watch Sunday Night Football with a free live stream.

How to Watch NFL Sunday Night Football Week 8: Date, Time, & TV Channel

Justin Herbert
Oct 16, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws the ball against the Dallas Cowboys in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
  • 🏈 Game: Bears vs. Chargers
  • 📅 Date: Sunday – Oct. 29, 2023
  • 🕗 Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
  • 🏟 Location: SoFi Stadium – Inglewood, California
  • 📺 TV Channel: NBC
  • 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

How to Watch Sunday Night Football –Bears vs. Chargers With A Free Live Stream

Bears vs. Chargers gets underway at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC. The pregame show, Football Night in America, starts at 7 p.m. ET and will run through highlights from earlier in the day.

NBC’s streaming service, Peacock, will simulcast the game. Customers can choose between two plans: Peacock Premium (ad-supported) at $6/month and Peacock Premium Plus (no ads, limited exclusions) at $12/month.

Streaming television services provide customers with NBC for a cheaper price than cable. YouTube TV and FuboTV are two live TV streaming services that offer customers a free trial.

Bet Sunday Night Football at BetOnline

Sunday Night Football – Bears vs. Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen
Oct 1, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) celebrates his touchdown scored against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Chargers are a huge 9-point favorite, according to BetOnline. This is a “loser leaves town” match, as a loss will make it nearly possible to make the playoffs.

View the odds for the game via BetOnline below.

Bet Chicago Bears Los Angeles Chargers Play
Moneyline +345 -425 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +9 (-115) -9 (-105) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 46.5 (-110) Under 46.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Topics  
Bears Chargers NFL News and Rumors
Twitter Linkedin

Twitter Linkedin
