Week 8 of the college football season is already here, and it’s huge for the Ohio State Buckeyes. The Buckeyes host the Penn State Nittany Lions in a top-10 clash of two undefeated teams with Big Ten and College Football Playoff hopes on the line. Something will have to give in the Big Ten clash, and you won’t want to miss one of the biggest games in NCAA football in Week 8. Luckily, we can guide you on how to stream Ohio State Football vs. Penn State for free in Week 8.



🏈 Event: Ohio State vs. Penn State

Ohio State vs. Penn State 📅 Date: Saturday, October 21st, 2023

Saturday, October 21st, 2023 ⏰ Time: 12:00 pm ET

12:00 pm ET 📺 TV: FOX

FOX 🎲 Odds: Ohio State -4.5 (-110) / O/U 45

The eyes of the college football nation will be watching as the Ohio State Buckeyes take on Penn State on Saturday. In a clash that pits the third-ranked Buckeyes against the seventh-ranked Nittany Lions. Big Ten and CFP hopes are on the line and both teams need the big win. It’s a game you won’t want to miss, and we have you covered.

Join us and witness this remarkable Buckeyes season, and do it by streaming this huge Ohio State football game for free.

Ohio State takes on Penn State in a massive Big Ten clash on Saturday. The Buckeyes are going in as favorites in what is predicted to be a close-fought battle. This week, they are 4.5-point favorites in the Big Ten game against Penn State according to BetOnline.

Team Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook Ohio State -4.5 -110 Over 45 -115 Penn State +4.5 -110 Under 45 -105

The game kicks off at 12:00 pm ET on Saturday, October 21, and is one of the most eagerly anticipated matchups of Week 8.

How to Watch Ohio State Football For Free

The game will be aired on FOX. But if you don’t have cable, fear not. Various streaming networks offer free trials:

YouTube TV offers a 7-day free trial, which includes FOX and the Big Ten Network.

offers a 7-day free trial, which includes FOX and the Big Ten Network. DirecTV also offers college football fans a 5-day free trial.

also offers college football fans a 5-day free trial. FuboTV is providing a one-day free trial, which, conveniently, also includes FOX.

However, if you’re someone who not only enjoys watching the game but also likes to have a stake in it, creating an account with a top sportsbook that offers live streams to top college football games is also an option. BetOnline, for instance, streams a majority of college football games each week.

