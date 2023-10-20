College Football

How to Watch Ohio State Football With a Free Live Stream in Week 8

David Evans
Week 8 of the college football season is already here, and it’s huge for the Ohio State Buckeyes. The Buckeyes host the Penn State Nittany Lions in a top-10 clash of two undefeated teams with  Big Ten and College Football Playoff hopes on the line. Something will have to give in the Big Ten clash, and you won’t want to miss one of the biggest games in NCAA football in Week 8. Luckily, we can guide you on how to stream Ohio State Football vs. Penn State for free in Week 8.

The eyes of the college football nation will be watching as the Ohio State Buckeyes take on Penn State on Saturday. In a clash that pits the third-ranked Buckeyes against the seventh-ranked Nittany Lions. Big Ten and CFP hopes are on the line and both teams need the big win.  It’s a game you won’t want to miss, and we have you covered.

Join us and witness this remarkable Buckeyes season, and do it by streaming this huge Ohio State football game for free.

Ohio State takes on Penn State in a massive Big Ten clash on Saturday. The Buckeyes are going in as favorites in what is predicted to be a close-fought battle. This week, they are 4.5-point favorites in the Big Ten game against Penn State according to BetOnline.

Team Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook
Ohio State -4.5 -110 Over 45 -115 How to Watch Ohio State Football With a Free Live Stream in Week 8
Penn State +4.5 -110 Under 45 -105 How to Watch Ohio State Football With a Free Live Stream in Week 8

The game kicks off at 12:00 pm ET on Saturday, October 21, and is one of the most eagerly anticipated matchups of Week 8.

RELATED: OHIO STATE VS. PENN STATE BEST BETS, PICKS & PREDICTIONS

How to Watch Ohio State Football For Free

The game will be aired on FOX. But if you don’t have cable, fear not. Various streaming networks offer free trials:

  • YouTube TV offers a 7-day free trial, which includes FOX and the Big Ten Network.
  • DirecTV also offers college football fans a 5-day free trial.
  • FuboTV is providing a one-day free trial, which, conveniently, also includes FOX.

However, if you’re someone who not only enjoys watching the game but also likes to have a stake in it, creating an account with a top sportsbook that offers live streams to top college football games is also an option. BetOnline, for instance, streams a majority of college football games each week.

Live Stream Ohio State Football for Free

For fans who enjoy an added dimension to their game-watching experience, sportsbooks are entering the streaming arena. One such platform standing out is BetOnline, which not only provides an opportunity to place bets but also live streams many of the top NCAA football games at no cost each week, including Ohio State games.

Now is a great time to make the most of BetOnline’s $1,000 bonus for new players, and signing up is simple.

Step-by-Step Guide to Claim Your BetOnline 100% Bonus:

  1. Click here to sign up for your BetOnline account.
  2. Register your BetOnline account with your details.
  3. Deposit up to $1,000 in cryptocurrency to claim the 100% bonus offer. To claim the maximum $1,000 bonus, you should deposit $1,000.
  4. Dive into the college football scene and place your bets on Ohio State vs. Penn State to watch your free live stream.
Stream College Football for Free at BetOnline

Why Choose BetOnline for College Football?

  • Live Stream College Football For Free: Watch all the great moments of live college football, including Ohio State Buckeyes games.
  • Huge Bonuses: Get a $1,000 welcome bonus and check out many other incentives and rewards.
  • Large Variety of Sports: Bet on anything from cricket to politics to college football with BetOnline’s many betting choices.
  • Live Betting: Join the live excitement, betting on different sports as they happen.
  • Variety of Deposit and Withdrawal Methods: Use traditional methods or Cryptocurrency, from Bitcoin and Ethereum to Visa and Mastercard, for easy transactions.
  • No KYC Checks: Enjoy betting without the usual KYC checks, keeping your privacy safe.
  • Bet on Your Local Teams: Support your local professional and college teams, not always available at traditional sportsbooks.
  • Ages 18+: BetOnline is ready to welcome fans who are at least 18.
  • Excellent Customer Service: Count on fast and amazing help for any questions or problems you have.

When you combine BetOnline’s storied history, its wide array of offerings for the 2023 college football season, and its unwavering commitment to user experience, the choice becomes clear. Whether you’re a rookie bettor or a seasoned pundit, you should consider BetOnline this college football season to live stream Ohio State games for free.

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

