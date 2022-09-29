Jalen Hurts Named NFC Offensive Player Of The Month

After the Philadelphia Eagles soared to a 3-0 start, what came with that was five star performances from Jalen Hurts, leading to him being announced as the NFC’s Offensive Player of the Month.

🚨 JALEN HURTS, NFC OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE MONTH 🚨#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/zzSeNMOKH5 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 29, 2022

Hurts completed 22 of 35 passes for 340 yards and three touchdowns in last Sunday’s 24-8 domination of the Commanders, and the game prior to that, he lit up the Vikings for 333 yards, a passing touchdown and two rushing touchdowns on Monday Night Football.

Just three weeks into the 2022 season, the third-year quarterback is third in the league in passing yards (916), fifth in passer rating (106.5) and the leader in yards per attempt (9.3), putting him among the NFL’s best in Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson and a revived Tua Tagovailoa.

Hurts is also the first QB in the Super Bowl era to average more than 300 passing yards and 50 rushing yards through his first three games of the season.

There’s certainly no secret as to why he’s one of the favourite’s to win this seasons MVP awards.