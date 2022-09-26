Josh Allen says Bills have to take Miami Dolphins loss “on the chin”

Despite the Bills dominating the majority of the game on Sunday, they struggled where it really mattered as the Super Bowl favourites were edged out by the Miami Dolphins.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen didn’t seem too concerned following the loss however, and said his team just need to take this defeat on the chin.

“This is one game. We’ll learn from this one tomorrow, take it on the chin and again prepare for next week. That’s all we can do. We can move forward. Again, we’re 2-1. I’d like to be 3-0, but 2-1 we can still accomplish everything we want to accomplish.”

Allen himself wasn’t at all bad on the field during Sunday’s loss, as the 26-year-old threw 42/63 completed passes for 400 yards as well as adding one touchdown to his performance. The 63 pass attempts without an interception was tied for the fourth-most pass attempts without a pick in NFL history, so where did it all go wrong for the Dolphins?

“We just didn’t play good situational football tonight.

“Our defense played very well. Special teams had a really good day. Offensive side of the ball, we didn’t take care of business, and that starts with me.

“We really beat ourselves tonight. Credit to them, they had a really good game plan. They came out and did what they had to do. There’s obviously plays we want back, and that’s going to happen over the course of every single game, this one especially.”

Allen and the Bills will look to bounce back next weekend, although it will be no easy task as they face a Baltimore Ravens side fresh off triumphing over the Patriots in game week 3.

