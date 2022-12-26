Nathaniel Hackett Fired By Denver Broncos After Christmas Debacle

When the Denver Broncos hired Nathaniel Hackett as their head coach, there was no way that they imagined this. The Broncos are 4-11, their prized quarterback has underachieved, and now Hackett is gone on the day after Christmas.

The Broncos announced the firing of Hackett Monday afternoon, following their 51-14 blowout loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Christmas Day. They are last in the AFC West and have already been eliminated from playoff contention.

Hackett was hired from Green Bay. where he served as offensive coordinator from 2019-21. Under Hackett, Aaron Rodgers won two of his four MVP awards in the 2020-21 seasons.

Denver has been one of the biggest disappointments in the NFL this season. After spending multiple picks and players to acquire Russell Wilson from Seattle, the offense has sputtered. They currently average 15.5 points per game, dead last in the league. Even the two-win Houston Texans average a full 1.4 more points than the Broncos. Their 28.6% third-down conversion rate is also the worst in the NFL.

Russell Wilson has had hit numbers hit a career low this season. In 13 games, Wilson only has 12 touchdowns to nine interceptions while getting sacked a career-high 49 times. His 34.9 QBR and 82.6 passer rating are also the worst of his career. Not a great start one year into his five-year extension that he signed upon arriving in Denver.

Under Hackett, there have been multiple in-game altercations and potential signs of chemistry issues in Denver. In a loss at Carolina, defensive tackle Mike Purcell was seen screaming at Wilson, with Hackett nearby. After running back Melvin Gordon was cut from the team, he posted an Instagram story seemingly in celebration of being away from the fanbase. In the recent game at the Rams, backup quarterback Brett Rypien got in the face of offensive lineman Dalton Risner on the sideline.