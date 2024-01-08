NFL Black Monday: Which Head Coaches Have Been Fired?

The Monday after the final week of the NFL regular season is known as “Black Monday.” This is a day when several NFL organizations will fire their head coach and move in a different direction. Which head coaches have been fired so far? Below, you’ll find updates for NFL Black Monday.

Atlanta Falcons Fire Head Coach Arthur Smith

The Falcons used a top-10 pick on an offensive weapon in each year with Arthur Smith, selecting TE Kyle Pitts at No. 4 in 2021, Drake London at No. 8 in 2022, and Bijan Robinson at No. 8 in 2023. Atlanta finished with a 7-10 record each season.

The Atlanta Falcons have fired head coach Arthur Smith after three seasons, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported late Sunday night. The decision came after the Falcons’ 48-17 loss to the New Orleans Saints to finish the season with a 7-10 record. The Falcons lost four of their final five games to end the season.

During Smith’s three-year tenure, the Falcons went 21-30 and finished under .500 every season. Atlanta has not qualified for the postseason since 2017.

“Decisions like this are never easy and they never feel good,” Falcons owner Arthur Blank said in a statement. “We have profound respect for Coach Smith and appreciate all the hard work and dedication he has put into the Falcons over the last three years. He has been part of building a good culture in our football team, but the results on the field have not met our expectations. After significant thought and reflection, we have determined the best way forward for our team is new leadership in the head coaching position.”

The team announced Blank and CEO Rich McKay will lead the head coaching search, with input from general manager Terry Fontenot, who appears to be keeping his job.

Inconsistent quarterback play and a failure to capitalize on high offensive dark picks led to Smith’s downfall. Atlanta’s offense struggled despite using top 10 draft picks on tight end Kyle Pitts, wide receiver Drake London, and running back Bijan Robinson.

The Atlanta Falcons have dismissed Arthur Smith as the team’s head coach following a meeting tonight in Atlanta with Falcons Owner and Chairman, Arthur M. Blank, and the team’s CEO, Rich McKay https://t.co/Qrjuq4klH4 — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 8, 2024

Washington Commanders Fire Head Coach Ron Rivera

Sources: The #Commanders are moving on from coach Ron Rivera after four seasons, as owner Josh Harris informed him of his fate just now. Washington heads in a new direction.



The expected move now official. pic.twitter.com/q7gIPHO3ZT — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 8, 2024

The Washington Commanders have fired head coach Ron Rivera, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday morning.

The decision came after Rivera’s Commanders finished 4-13 to end the 2023 season. During Rivera’s four-year tenure, the Commanders went 26-40-1 overall record. Rivera’s best season came in 2020 when the Commanders won the NFC East and hosted a home playoff game. The Commanders lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card Round.

In a surprising move, Washington Commanders owner Josh Harris has hired former Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers and former Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman to assist in the searches for a new head of football operations and a head coach.

Myers will continue to serve as a game and studio analyst for ESPN, according to Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Commanders hold the No. 2 pick in the NFL Draft.