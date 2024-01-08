NFL News and Rumors

NFL Black Monday: Which Head Coaches Have Been Fired?

Dan Girolamo
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera

The Monday after the final week of the NFL regular season is known as “Black Monday.” This is a day when several NFL organizations will fire their head coach and move in a different direction. Which head coaches have been fired so far? Below, you’ll find updates for NFL Black Monday.

Atlanta Falcons Fire Head Coach Arthur Smith

The Atlanta Falcons have fired head coach Arthur Smith after three seasons, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported late Sunday night. The decision came after the Falcons’ 48-17 loss to the New Orleans Saints to finish the season with a 7-10 record. The Falcons lost four of their final five games to end the season.

During Smith’s three-year tenure, the Falcons went 21-30 and finished under .500 every season. Atlanta has not qualified for the postseason since 2017.

“Decisions like this are never easy and they never feel good,” Falcons owner Arthur Blank said in a statement. “We have profound respect for Coach Smith and appreciate all the hard work and dedication he has put into the Falcons over the last three years. He has been part of building a good culture in our football team, but the results on the field have not met our expectations. After significant thought and reflection, we have determined the best way forward for our team is new leadership in the head coaching position.”

The team announced Blank and CEO Rich McKay will lead the head coaching search, with input from general manager Terry Fontenot, who appears to be keeping his job.

Inconsistent quarterback play and a failure to capitalize on high offensive dark picks led to Smith’s downfall. Atlanta’s offense struggled despite using top 10 draft picks on tight end Kyle Pitts, wide receiver Drake London, and running back Bijan Robinson.

Washington Commanders Fire Head Coach Ron Rivera

The Washington Commanders have fired head coach Ron Rivera, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday morning.

The decision came after Rivera’s Commanders finished 4-13 to end the 2023 season. During Rivera’s four-year tenure, the Commanders went 26-40-1 overall record. Rivera’s best season came in 2020 when the Commanders won the NFC East and hosted a home playoff game. The Commanders lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card Round.

In a surprising move, Washington Commanders owner Josh Harris has hired former Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers and former Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman to assist in the searches for a new head of football operations and a head coach.

Myers will continue to serve as a game and studio analyst for ESPN, according to Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Commanders hold the No. 2 pick in the NFL Draft.

Topics  
Commanders Falcons NFL News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
