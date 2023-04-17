When it comes to the NFL Draft, there’s always one name that seemingly comes out of nowhere and skyrockets up draft boards. This year, that name is Anthony Richardson, the Florida quarterback who’s been turning heads with his impressive final season in Gainesville and a stellar combine performance. In this article, we’ll dive into Richardson’s draft projection, college football statistics, and his remarkable combine results.

Anthony Richardson Draft Projection

Richardson is expected to be a top-5 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Although most experts believe he’ll be drafted behind fellow quarterbacks CJ Stroud and Bryce Young, the majority have him going at number four or five. However, some outliers have him outside the top 10.

The Indianapolis Colts, picking fourth, seem to be the most likely destination for Richardson, as they desperately need a franchise quarterback.

Interestingly, BetOnline’s odds are as follows:

Third pick: +225

Fourth pick: +300,

Fifth pick at +800.

This slight disagreement between sportsbooks and draft experts adds an element of intrigue to Richardson’s draft stock.

Anthony Richardson College Football Statistics

While Richardson’s statistics may not immediately stand out, he consistently demonstrated flashes of brilliance on the field. His elite arm strength and incredible scrambling ability were on full display throughout his college career. But maybe more than ever in his final season with the Gators.

In his final season at Florida, Richardson threw for 2,549 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 9 interceptions. He also rushed for 654 yards and 9 touchdowns, showcasing his dual-threat capabilities.

Anthony Richardson Combine Performance

Anthony Richardson 40-Time

Richardson’s ran the 40-yard dash in a staggering 4.43 seconds at the combine. That not only highlights his elite athleticism, but also ranks him as the fastest among the 2023 NFL Combine quarterback class. This impressive time puts him in a unique category, as he is much faster than Cam Newton (4.59 seconds) and Kyler Murray (4.61 seconds). Anthony Richardson is having himself a day. 4.44u on his first run. 😳 @GatorsFB 📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork

📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/G1Uv9cyPst — NFL (@NFL) March 4, 2023 While Richardson’s time is slightly slower than Lamar Jackson’s 4.34 seconds, the difference is marginal, suggesting that he could possess a similar level of speed on the field. Given Richardson’s remarkable 40-time, there’s a likelihood that his athleticism could translate to success at the professional level. Considering his similarities with Lamar Jackson in terms of speed, Richardson will hope he can replicate Jackson’s success at the professional level.

Anthony Richardson Vertical Jump

With a 40.5″ vertical jump, Richardson once again topped his class. It was the highest vertical jump by any quarterback in NFL Combine history. This impressive feat further underscores his exceptional athleticism, which NFL teams will be keen on.

Anthony Richardson just set the QB record for vertical jump with a 40.5" jump. He's 244 pounds. Wild. @GatorsFB 📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork

📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/829XPJP019 — NFL (@NFL) March 4, 2023

His athleticism score as measured by NFL Next Gen Stats was matched only by former Washington Commanders quarterback, Robert Griffin III back in the 2012 combine. However, at Richardson’s size, these feats are even more incredible.

Other Measurables

At 6’4″ and 244 lbs, Richardson has ideal size for a quarterback. His hand span of 10.5″ is among the biggest in his class, which some experts argue is essential for success in the NFL. Richardson’s impressive combine performance has undoubtedly fueled his rise up draft boards, with some even suggesting he could go as high as number one overall at one point. However, that talk seems to have slowed down and it’s likely the Colts will end up as Richardson’s NFL team for the foreseeable future.

Some analysts have drawn comparisons between Richardson and former MVP Cam Newton (yes, another QB comparison). With Richardson’s outstanding college performance and incredible athleticism, it’s not hard to see why. The question now is whether he can reach the same heights as Newton in the NFL.

NFL Betting Guides 2023