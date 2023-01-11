NFL Week 18 Players of the Week Announced

After the NFL regular season concluded on Sunday, the league have announced their Week 18 Players of the Week, ahead of this weekends playoffs getting underway.

Starting with the AFC…

AFC Offensive Player of the Week – Jerry Jeudy, Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos wide receiver has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for the first time in his career. He posted a career high 154 receiving yards in the Broncos’ season-ending 31-28 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

The product of Alabama State is the first player out of the Broncos to win AFC Offensive Player of the Week in over four years, with running back Phillip Lindsay the last player to earn the honour back Week 13, 2018, he’s also the youngest player in franchise history to win the award (23).

AFC Defensive Player of the Week – Josh Allen, Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars star pass rusher Josh Allen has been named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week, after his fine season finale performance against the Tennessee Titans as the Jags won 20-16.

While Allen didn’t record a sack in the win, he did force a fumble, and also scooped up a fumble forced by safety Rayshawn Jenkins and returned it for a touchdown to put his team ahead with just under three minutes left on the clock.

Allen joins the strong list of awards that the Jags have this season. QB Trevor Lawrence earned AFC Offensive Player of the Week twice this season, safety Rayshawn Jenkins earned Defensive Player of the Week just three weeks ago and kicker Riley Patterson was awarded Special Teams Player of the Week earlier on in the season.

Highest graded Jaguars in Week 18 win vs Titans: 🥇 Josh Allen – 89.6

🥇 Arden Key – 89.6

🥉 Corey Peters – 86.2

4️⃣ Davon Hamilton – 82.8

5️⃣ Christian Kirk – 80.4 pic.twitter.com/M9NDvJTNVS — PFF JAX Jaguars (@PFF_Jaguars) January 10, 2023

AFC Special Teams Player of the Week – Nyheim Hines, Buffalo Bills

As the Buffalo Bills played their first game back on the field since safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest, Nyheim Hines put a strong performance in against the New England Patriots to cap off an emotional afternoon for all involved, winning AFC Special Teams Player of the Week in the process.

Hines took the very first play of the game all the way to the end zone, as he dramatically charged 96 yards on the opening kickoff. He also had two returns for touchdowns, in a special game for obvious reasons.

He also took it to the house once more with a 101-yard kickoff return for a score to round off a 35-23 win for the Bills ahead of Wild Card week.

Nyheim Hines has been named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week. pic.twitter.com/BFBCwhxBp2 — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) January 11, 2023

And now for the NFC awards…

NFC Offensive Player of the Week – Jamaal Williams, Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams has been named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week, following his teams season finale win against the Green Bay Packers.

Williams rushed for 72 yards, and had two touchdowns with 16 carries on the night. He also achieved some season-long accomplishments in the game. He crossed over 1000 yards for the first time in his career, and was the first Lions running back to do that since Reggie Bush back in 2013.

His two rushing TD’s also pushed him to a league-high 17 on the season, breaking a previous franchise record that was previously held by Hall of Famer Barry Sanders, and Williams was very emotional after the game.

One of the greatest mood switches in post game interview history. Stop playing with Jamaal Williams! pic.twitter.com/gdsyIaSXtl — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 9, 2023

NFC Defensive Player of the Week – Quandre Diggs, Seattle Seahawks

After an outstanding defensive performance, Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs has picked up NFC Defensive Player of the Week.

His heroics mean that Seattle will at least be plating in the Wild Card weekend, after a huge victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

In a play that saw Rams’ Baker Mayfield throw a pass for Van Jefferson to put him in field goal range with a chance to finish the game, out of nowhere came Diggs to produce a game changing interception.

NFC Special Teams Player of the Week – Jake Elliot, Philadelphia Eagles

Following an important win over the New York Giants, Jake Elliot has been awarded the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week, after connecting on a career-high five field goals.

His performance helped the Eagles clinch NFC East, the No. 1 seed, and home-field advantage in the postseason, so there was a lot riding on the game, and Elliot and his team sure did deliver.

Elliot accounted for 16 points against New York, tying a career high, and impressively two of Elliot’s five field goals were from over 50 yards.

Content You May Like