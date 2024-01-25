NFL News and Rumors

Who is Raheem Morris? Meet Atlanta Falcons Next Head Coach

Dan Girolamo
Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris

The Atlanta Falcons plan to hire Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris as their head coach, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Thursday. Learn more about the hire below.

Atlanta Falcons Hire Raheem Morris

Morris has been the Rams defensive coordinator since 2021, winning the Super Bowl with Los Angeles during the 2021-2022 season.

Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who played with the Rams from 2019-2022, called Morris one of the “best coaches” in the NFL.

Morris replaces Arthur Smith, who was fired after three straight 7-10 seasons.

The Falcons had one of the widest coaching searches in the NFL, interviewing 14 candidates, including Bill Belichick, Jim Harbaugh, and Mike Vrabel. It’s noteworthy that Belichick’s only two interviews this coaching cycle were with the Falcons.

Raheem Morris Gets Second Chance

With the Atlanta Falcons, Morris gets a second chance to be a head coach. Morris served as the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2009-2011. Morris went 17-31 in three seasons and failed to make the postseason.

After a stint with the Washington Redskins (2012-2014), Morris joined the Falcons coaching staff as an assistant head coach and pass game coordinator in 2015. In 2020, Morris was promoted to defensive coordinator of the Falcons.

On October 12, 2020, Morris was named the interim head coach following the firing of Dan Quinn after an 0-5 start. The Falcons went 4-7 under Morris to finish the season at 4-12.

Morris will attempt to bring the Falcons to the postseason for the first time in six seasons.

Falcons NFL News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

