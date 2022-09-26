Rodgers’ Packers Beat Brady’s Buccaneers In QB Showdown

It might be the final time that Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady come face to face, and it was Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers that came out on top.

Rodgers threw for 255 yards, and a pair of first-half touchdowns as the Packers beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a 14-12 win in Florida.

The 38-year-old also completed 27 out of 35 pass attempts with an interception as the Packers won their second consecutive game following that Week 1 loss at Minnesota.

Brady had a very slow start to the game, and he had a first half to forget – as he failed to lead the Buccaneers into the end zone, and they entered half time 14-3 down.

It was much different in the second half for both QB’s, Brady improved as time went on, and Rodgers slowed down.

Brady eventually showed signs of his old self in the final few minutes of the game, leading the Bucs on an intense 15-play, 89-yard drive ending with a touchdown pass to Russell Gage.

There was a nail biting finale as the Bucs were called for a delay of game on the two-point conversion, while being 14-12 down. Five yards further away from the end zone, Brady’s pass attempt to tie the game was deflected, leading to a Packers victory.

It’s too soon to say for sure, but this could be the final time the two meet in their careers.