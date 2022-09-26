NFL News and Rumors

Rodgers’ Packers Beat Brady’s Buccaneers In QB Showdown

Author image
Kyle Curran
2 min read
Rodgers X Brady
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

It might be the final time that Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady come face to face, and it was Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers that came out on top.

Rodgers threw for 255 yards, and a pair of first-half touchdowns as the Packers beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a 14-12 win in Florida.

The 38-year-old also completed 27 out of 35 pass attempts with an interception as the Packers won their second consecutive game following that Week 1 loss at Minnesota.

Brady had a very slow start to the game, and he had a first half to forget – as he failed to lead the Buccaneers into the end zone, and they entered half time 14-3 down.

It was much different in the second half for both QB’s, Brady improved as time went on, and Rodgers slowed down.

Brady eventually showed signs of his old self in the final few minutes of the game, leading the Bucs on an intense 15-play, 89-yard drive ending with a touchdown pass to Russell Gage.

There was a nail biting finale as the Bucs were called for a delay of game on the two-point conversion, while being 14-12 down. Five yards further away from the end zone, Brady’s pass attempt to tie the game was deflected, leading to a Packers victory.

It’s too soon to say for sure, but this could be the final time the two meet in their careers.

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors Updates
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage
Author image

Kyle Curran

3rd Year Journalism Student. Sports Writer @ Finixo.
View All Posts By Kyle Curran

Kyle Curran

3rd Year Journalism Student. Sports Writer @ Finixo.
View All Posts By Kyle Curran

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors

Top 5 most iconic Super Bowl Halftime Shows: Katy Perry just misses out

Author image Olly Taliku  •  4s
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills
Tua Tagovailoa Off With Head Injury As Dolphins Host Bills
Author image joshstedman  •  16h
NFL News and Rumors
New England Patriots vs Miami Dolphins
WATCH: Two Touchdowns In Q1 Between The Bills and Dolphins
Author image joshstedman  •  17h
NFL News and Rumors
10 Tom Brady records that will never be broken in the NFL
Tom Brady May Not Be 100% For Green Bay Packers Clash
Author image joshstedman  •  21h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers
Top Five NFL Earners 2022 | Allen And Brady Both Miss Out
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Sep 23 2022
NFL News and Rumors
Dr-Dre-1644852418
NFL announces new Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Sep 23 2022
NFL News and Rumors
NBC Sports NFL Week 3 Picks, Predictions, and Best Bets
NBC Sports NFL Week 3 Picks, Predictions, and Best Bets
Author image James Foglio  •  Sep 22 2022
More News
Arrow to top