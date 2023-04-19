Tiger Woods Has Ankle Surgery, Out Indefinitely

On Wednesday afternoon, Tiger Woods announced that he underwent surgery to address his post-traumatic arthritis in his right ankle. The injury stems from his car accident in February 2021.

In a statement released to his Twitter account, Dr. Martin O’Malley at HSS Sports Medicine Institute in New York performed the surgery, which was deemed “successful.” Tiger is currently recovering from surgery and “looks forward to beginning his rehabilitation.”

There is no timetable for Woods’s return, as he will be out indefinitely.

Tiger Woods Was Visibly Limping During The Masters

During the 2023 Masters, Woods was visibly limping during his first two rounds at Augusta. Woods somehow gutted out a +4 finish after two rounds, which was good enough to make the cut.

Woods extended his Masters’ cut streak to 23, which ties fellow Masters champions Fred Couples and Gary Player for the most all time.

After completing seven holes in his third round, Woods withdrew due to re-aggravating his plantar fasciitis.

I am disappointed to have to WD this morning due to reaggravating my plantar fasciitis. Thank you to the fans and to @TheMasters who have shown me so much love and support. Good luck to the players today! — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) April 9, 2023

Tiger Woods Has Not Been The Same Since The Car Accident

Woods has never fully recovered from his injuries suffered during the car accident.

Since February 2021, Woods has made five official starts: 2022 Masters (47), 2022 PGA Championship (W/D), 2022 Open Championship (CUT), 2023 Genesis Invitation (T-45), and 2023 Masters (W/D).

At 47 years old, Woods may never return to the elite levels he reached in his prime. Woods remains in second place for most major championship wins with 15, second to only Jack Nicklaus at 18.

