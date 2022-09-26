Top 5 NFL Sunday Moments: “Butt Punt” tops the list

There has been plenty of interesting moments over this weekend’s NFL fixtures, and with week three almost behind us already, there is no better time to reflect on the best NFL moments from Sunday.

5. Indianapolis snatch first win

The Indianapolis Colts managed to finally get their first win on the board at the weekend, as the Colts overcame the Kansas City Chiefs in the dying seconds of the match to move to (1-1-1) after the third week.

Many expected the Chiefs to come out all guns blazing on Sunday, and it was perhaps their slow start to the game that lead to the Kansas side’s eventual downfall. The Chief’s struggle in the first half was evident, and despite leading 14-10 at the half, things were not looking good.

Errors from the special team alongside an offence that seemed to really lack in the second half was the Chief’s biggest downfall, and with just 30 seconds left on the clock, Matt Ryan threw a go-ahead touchdown for the Colts to sink the Chiefs 20-17.

4. Chicago Bears win it at the death

In a week filled with last minute winners, the Chicago Bears left their game against the Houston Texans right to the very last second as they sealed their second victory of the season with a Cairo Santos field goal.

With the game headed to overtime at 20 points each, Roquan Smith took the game into his own hands. The linebacker intercepted Davis Mills well into Houston territory and continued to set up Santos’ game-winning field goal.

The Bears ended up 23-20 winners, and now go to (2-1) in the league after overcoming the Texans as well as former Bears coach Lovie Smith.

3. Eagles remain unbeaten

The Eagles only scored in one quarter during their game on Sunday against the Washington Commanders, but that was more than enough to keep the Philadelphia side unbeaten this season as they comfortably breezed past the Commanders 24-8.

Jalen Hurts starred throughout on Sunday, as the quarterback threw for 330 yards and three touchdowns during his sides battering of the Caommanders. Washington QB Carson Wentz was also sacked nine times through the game in a disappointing showing.

2. Jaguars destroy the Chargers

The Jaguars ran riot on Sunday afternoon against the LA Chargers in a 38-10 victory that saw Trevor Lawrence throw for 262 yards. The blowout was also the second time the Jaguars have won consecutive games by 20+ point on the road.

It wasn’t just a case of the Jaguars being good on Sunday however, as the Chargers only held the ball for 22 minutes during the match in a dismal showing.

The 28 point demolition was the Jacksonville side’s largest victory on the road since 2001 when they bet Minnesota 33-3, at that time the Jaguars’ QB was only 2 years old.

1. Dolphins overcome the Bills with “Butt Punt”

One of the most highly anticipated games of the weekend saw the Miami Dolphins take on the Buffalo Bills in a mouthwatering matchup. The game certainly didn’t disappoint, as the Dolphins edged out the Super Bowl favourites in the final quarter.

The best moment of the game was without a doubt what has quickly been named the ‘butt punt’ however, as Thomas Morstead stepped into the middle of the Dolphins’ end zone, swung his powerful right leg and booted a punt straight into the backside of blocker Trent Sherfield.

It was the Miami side who would have the last laugh however, as they quickly shook off the embarrassing kick to put in a confident performance, beating the Bills 21-19 to remain unbeaten this season at 3-0.