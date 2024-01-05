NFL News and Rumors

How to Watch Bills vs. Dolphins on Sunday Night Football

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) heads out to warm-up before the NFL game against the Dallas Cowboys

Sunday Night Football heads to Florida in Week 18 as the Buffalo Bills (10-6) face the Miami Dolphins (11-5) in an AFC East clash. Find out how to watch Bills vs. Dolphins on Sunday Night Football with a free live stream. 

This game has massive playoff implications. The winner clinches the AFC East and No. 2 seed. If the Dolphins lose, they will fall to the No. 6 seed. If Buffalo loses, they could miss the playoffs if the Steelers win, the Jaguars win, and the Texans vs. Colts don’t end in a tie.

Find out how to watch Sunday Night Football with a free live stream below.

How to Watch NFL Sunday Night Football Week 18: Date, Time, & TV Channel

  • 🏈 Game: Bills vs. Dolphins
  • 📅 Date: Sunday – Jan. 7, 2024
  • 🕗 Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
  • 🏟 Location: Hard Rock Stadium – Miami Gardens, Florida
  • 📺 TV Channel: NBC
  • 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

How to Watch Sunday Night Football – Bills vs. Dolphins With A Free Live Stream

Trevon Diggs says brother Stefon Diggs Has To ‘Get Up Outta’ Buffalo After Bills MNF Loss

The Bills vs. Dolphins will be the final game of the regular season. The game kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC. Mike Tirico (play-by-play) and Cris Collinsworth (analyst) will be in the booth, with Melissa Stark reporting from the field.

Tune in at 7 p.m. ET for NBC’s pregame show, Football Night in America.

For cord-cutters, Peacock subscribers can watch the simulcast of Bills vs. Dolphins. Streaming television services such as YouTube TV and FuboTV offer NBC without a cable box. Both services offer free trials.

For a free live stream, place a bet on Bills vs. Dolphins at BetOnline. Then, the online sportsbook will supply customers with a free live stream of the game.

New customers will earn a 50% welcome bonus of up to $1,000 on their first-ever BetOnline deposit with promo code BET1000.

How To Watch Bills vs. Dolphins Through BetOnline

  1. Click here to sign up to BetOnline
  2. Create an account and make a minimum qualifying deposit of $55.
  3. Use code BET1000 in the cashier while making your deposit.
  4. Place a bet on the Bills vs. Dolphins
  5. Stream Bills vs. Dolphins for free

Click here for terms and conditions.

Bet Sunday Night Football at BetOnline

Sunday Night Football – Bills vs. Dolphins

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) celebrates with fans
Dec 3, 2023; Landover, Maryland, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) drops back to pass against the Washington Commanders during the first half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Bills are currently a 2.5-point road favorite. The Dolphins are limping into Sunday night’s contest. Linebacker Bradley Chubb (knee) and cornerback Xavien Howard (foot) have been ruled out. Meanwhile, running back Raheem Mostert (knee/ankle), wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (ankle), and linebacker Jerome Baker (knee) are listed as questionable.

View the odds for the game via BetOnline below.

Bet Buffalo Bills Miami Dolphins Play
Moneyline -142 +122 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -2.5 (-117) +2.5 (-103) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 48.5 (-110) Under 48.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Bills Dolphins NFL News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Arrow to top