Sunday Night Football heads to Florida in Week 18 as the Buffalo Bills (10-6) face the Miami Dolphins (11-5) in an AFC East clash. Find out how to watch Bills vs. Dolphins on Sunday Night Football with a free live stream.

This game has massive playoff implications. The winner clinches the AFC East and No. 2 seed. If the Dolphins lose, they will fall to the No. 6 seed. If Buffalo loses, they could miss the playoffs if the Steelers win, the Jaguars win, and the Texans vs. Colts don’t end in a tie.

Find out how to watch Sunday Night Football with a free live stream below.

How to Watch NFL Sunday Night Football Week 18: Date, Time, & TV Channel

Sunday night's playoff implications. pic.twitter.com/omHB21mxpL — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 4, 2024

🏈 Game: Bills vs. Dolphins

📅 Date : Sunday – Jan. 7, 2024

: Sunday – Jan. 7, 2024 🕗 Time : 8:20 p.m. ET

: 8:20 p.m. ET 🏟 Location : Hard Rock Stadium – Miami Gardens, Florida

: Hard Rock Stadium – Miami Gardens, Florida 📺 TV Channel: NBC

How to Watch Sunday Night Football – Bills vs. Dolphins With A Free Live Stream

The Bills vs. Dolphins will be the final game of the regular season. The game kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC. Mike Tirico (play-by-play) and Cris Collinsworth (analyst) will be in the booth, with Melissa Stark reporting from the field.

Tune in at 7 p.m. ET for NBC’s pregame show, Football Night in America.

For cord-cutters, Peacock subscribers can watch the simulcast of Bills vs. Dolphins. Streaming television services such as YouTube TV and FuboTV offer NBC without a cable box. Both services offer free trials.

Sunday Night Football – Bills vs. Dolphins

The Bills are currently a 2.5-point road favorite. The Dolphins are limping into Sunday night’s contest. Linebacker Bradley Chubb (knee) and cornerback Xavien Howard (foot) have been ruled out. Meanwhile, running back Raheem Mostert (knee/ankle), wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (ankle), and linebacker Jerome Baker (knee) are listed as questionable.

View the odds for the game via BetOnline below.

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.