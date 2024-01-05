Sunday Night Football heads to Florida in Week 18 as the Buffalo Bills (10-6) face the Miami Dolphins (11-5) in an AFC East clash. Find out how to watch Bills vs. Dolphins on Sunday Night Football with a free live stream.
This game has massive playoff implications. The winner clinches the AFC East and No. 2 seed. If the Dolphins lose, they will fall to the No. 6 seed. If Buffalo loses, they could miss the playoffs if the Steelers win, the Jaguars win, and the Texans vs. Colts don’t end in a tie.
Find out how to watch Sunday Night Football with a free live stream below.
How to Watch NFL Sunday Night Football Week 18: Date, Time, & TV Channel
Sunday night's playoff implications. pic.twitter.com/omHB21mxpL
— Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 4, 2024
- 🏈 Game: Bills vs. Dolphins
- 📅 Date: Sunday – Jan. 7, 2024
- 🕗 Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
- 🏟 Location: Hard Rock Stadium – Miami Gardens, Florida
- 📺 TV Channel: NBC
- 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline
How to Watch Sunday Night Football – Bills vs. Dolphins With A Free Live Stream
The Bills vs. Dolphins will be the final game of the regular season. The game kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC. Mike Tirico (play-by-play) and Cris Collinsworth (analyst) will be in the booth, with Melissa Stark reporting from the field.
Tune in at 7 p.m. ET for NBC’s pregame show, Football Night in America.
For cord-cutters, Peacock subscribers can watch the simulcast of Bills vs. Dolphins. Streaming television services such as YouTube TV and FuboTV offer NBC without a cable box. Both services offer free trials.
Sunday Night Football – Bills vs. Dolphins
The Bills are currently a 2.5-point road favorite. The Dolphins are limping into Sunday night’s contest. Linebacker Bradley Chubb (knee) and cornerback Xavien Howard (foot) have been ruled out. Meanwhile, running back Raheem Mostert (knee/ankle), wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (ankle), and linebacker Jerome Baker (knee) are listed as questionable.
View the odds for the game via BetOnline below.
|Bet
|Buffalo Bills
|Miami Dolphins
|Play
|Moneyline
|-142
|+122
|Point Spread
|-2.5 (-117)
|+2.5 (-103)
|Total Points
|Over 48.5 (-110)
|Under 48.5 (-110)
*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.