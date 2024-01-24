The 2024 AFC Championship will feature Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs taking on Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Find out how to watch the Chiefs vs. Ravens in the AFC Championship with a free live stream.

After 18 weeks of the regular season and two playoff rounds, the Chiefs and the Ravens are the final two AFC teams left standing. It will be Mahomes’ sixth AFC Championship Game, while Jackson is making his first appearance.

Find out how to watch the AFC Championship with a free live stream below.

The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2024

How to Watch the AFC Championship: Date, Time, & TV Channel

We'll be in Baltimore next Sunday as the Ravens host the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game on CBS and Paramount+! pic.twitter.com/lqauUZlbRy — CBS Sports PR (@CBSSportsGang) January 22, 2024

🏈 Game: Chiefs vs. Ravens

📅 Date : Sunday – Jan. 28, 2024

: Sunday – Jan. 28, 2024 🕗 Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET 🏟 Location : M&T Bank Stadium – Baltimore, Maryland

: M&T Bank Stadium – Baltimore, Maryland 📺 TV Channel: CBS, Paramount+

CBS, Paramount+ 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

How to Watch the AFC Championship – Chiefs vs. Ravens With A Free Live Stream

The Chiefs and Ravens will play for the right to represent the AFC in Super Bowl LVIII. The game starts at 3 p.m. ET on CBS and streams simultaneously on Paramount+. Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will call the game from the booth, with Tracy Wolfson, Evan Washburn, and Jay Feely reporting from the sidelines.

If you do not have a cable subscription, subscribe to a streaming television service. YouTube TV and FuboTV are two of the best streaming TV services that offer CBS. Sign up for a free trial.

For a free live stream, bet on the AFC Championship at BetOnline. Once the bet is placed, the online sportsbook will supply customers with a free live stream of the game.

New customers will earn a 50% welcome bonus of up to $1,000 on their first-ever BetOnline deposit with promo code BET1000.

How To Watch Chiefs vs. Ravens Through BetOnline

Click here to sign up to BetOnline Create an account and make a minimum qualifying deposit of $55. Use code BET1000 in the cashier while making your deposit. Place a bet on the Chiefs vs. Ravens Stream Chiefs vs. Ravens for free

Click here for terms and conditions.

AFC Championship – Chiefs vs. Ravens Odds

The Ravens are 3.5-point favorites heading into the game against the Chiefs. Mahomes has a 3-1 series lead over Jackson in games between the Chiefs and Ravens.

View the odds for the game via BetOnline below.

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.