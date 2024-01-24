NFL News and Rumors

AFC Championship: How to Watch Chiefs vs. Ravens | Free Live Stream

Dan Girolamo
3 min read
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) celebrates with wide receiver Rashod Bateman (7)

The 2024 AFC Championship will feature Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs taking on Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Find out how to watch the Chiefs vs. Ravens in the AFC Championship with a free live stream. 

After 18 weeks of the regular season and two playoff rounds, the Chiefs and the Ravens are the final two AFC teams left standing. It will be Mahomes’ sixth AFC Championship Game, while Jackson is making his first appearance.

Find out how to watch the AFC Championship with a free live stream below.

How to Watch the AFC Championship: Date, Time, & TV Channel

  • 🏈 Game: Chiefs vs. Ravens
  • 📅 Date: Sunday – Jan. 28, 2024
  • 🕗 Time: 3 p.m. ET
  • 🏟 Location: M&T Bank Stadium – Baltimore, Maryland
  • 📺 TV Channel: CBS, Paramount+
  • 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

How to Watch the AFC Championship – Chiefs vs. Ravens With A Free Live Stream

Patrick Mahomes rolls out for the Chiefs
Dec 17, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks to pass the ball during the second half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs and Ravens will play for the right to represent the AFC in Super Bowl LVIII. The game starts at 3 p.m. ET on CBS and streams simultaneously on Paramount+. Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will call the game from the booth, with Tracy Wolfson, Evan Washburn, and Jay Feely reporting from the sidelines.

If you do not have a cable subscription, subscribe to a streaming television service. YouTube TV and FuboTV are two of the best streaming TV services that offer CBS. Sign up for a free trial.

For a free live stream, bet on the AFC Championship at BetOnline. Once the bet is placed, the online sportsbook will supply customers with a free live stream of the game.

New customers will earn a 50% welcome bonus of up to $1,000 on their first-ever BetOnline deposit with promo code BET1000.

How To Watch Chiefs vs. Ravens Through BetOnline

  1. Click here to sign up to BetOnline
  2. Create an account and make a minimum qualifying deposit of $55.
  3. Use code BET1000 in the cashier while making your deposit.
  4. Place a bet on the Chiefs vs. Ravens
  5. Stream Chiefs vs. Ravens for free

Click here for terms and conditions.

Bet the AFC Championship at BetOnline

AFC Championship – Chiefs vs. Ravens Odds

Lamar Jackson Ravens
Oct 29, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) looks to pass in the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

The Ravens are 3.5-point favorites heading into the game against the Chiefs. Mahomes has a 3-1 series lead over Jackson in games between the Chiefs and Ravens.

View the odds for the game via BetOnline below.

Bet Kansas City Chiefs Baltimore Ravens Play
Moneyline +172 -197 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +3.5 (-107) -3.5 (-113) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 44.5 (-110) Under 44.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Topics  
Chiefs NFL News and Rumors Ravens
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

