Watch: Nikola Jokic Dancing, Living His Best Life In The Club

It pays to be the best. After winning the NBA Championship with the Denver Nuggets, Nikola Jokic is living his best life, as the two-time MVP was spotted dancing in a Serbian club.

Video: Nikola Jokic Dancing In The Club

Nikola Jokic has made sure to live his best life this offseason 😅🔥 (via gajic_jelena/TT) pic.twitter.com/LL5vnaylXL — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 25, 2023

Surrounded by a sea of partygoers, Jokie was living it up in the club as he danced to an upbeat song. Jokic was waving his drink in the air and singing along like a little kid.

If there’s one thing Jokic loves more than winning, it’s being home in Serbia.

After winning the NBA Championship, Jokic was famously upset when he found out the date of the parade, saying he needed to go home.

Jokic asked if he's looking forward to a parade

*looks to PR*

"when is parade?"

"Thursday"

No… I need to go home" pic.twitter.com/N5HGts3ZxB — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) June 13, 2023

Nikola Jokic Is The NBA’s Most Selfless Superstar

"He literally has no ego… he didn't really want to win the MVP this year. Once they start talking about all the other stuff — the different narratives — he was just like, 'I'm cool, I'm straight.'" Gary Harris on Nikola Jokic (via Club 520 Podcast)pic.twitter.com/6wE0zV2IuG — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 14, 2023

As the best player in the world, Jokic has every right to flex his ego and act like an alpha male. However, that goes against everything that makes the Joker special.

Jokic is arguably the most selfless superstar in the NBA. Gary Harris, a former teammate of Jokic, explained how the Serbian superstar did not care about winning the MVP.

“He literally has no ego,” Harris said of Jokic on the Club 520 podcast. “He didn’t really want to win the MVP this year. Once they start talking about all the other stuff — the different narratives– he was just like, ‘I’m cool, I’m straight.’”

The Nuggets open the season at home against the Los Angeles Lakers on Oct. 24.

NBA Betting Guides 2023