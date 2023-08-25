NFL News and Rumors

Watch: Nikola Jokic Dancing, Living His Best Life In The Club

Dan Girolamo
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic

It pays to be the best. After winning the NBA Championship with the Denver Nuggets, Nikola Jokic is living his best life, as the two-time MVP was spotted dancing in a Serbian club.

Video: Nikola Jokic Dancing In The Club

Surrounded by a sea of partygoers, Jokie was living it up in the club as he danced to an upbeat song. Jokic was waving his drink in the air and singing along like a little kid.

If there’s one thing Jokic loves more than winning, it’s being home in Serbia.

After winning the NBA Championship, Jokic was famously upset when he found out the date of the parade, saying he needed to go home.

Nikola Jokic Is The NBA’s Most Selfless Superstar

As the best player in the world, Jokic has every right to flex his ego and act like an alpha male. However, that goes against everything that makes the Joker special.

Jokic is arguably the most selfless superstar in the NBA. Gary Harris, a former teammate of Jokic, explained how the Serbian superstar did not care about winning the MVP.

“He literally has no ego,” Harris said of Jokic on the Club 520 podcast. “He didn’t really want to win the MVP this year. Once they start talking about all the other stuff — the different narratives– he was just like, ‘I’m cool, I’m straight.’”

The Nuggets open the season at home against the Los Angeles Lakers on Oct. 24.

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
