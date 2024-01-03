NFL News and Rumors

How to Watch Texans vs. Colts in Week 18 | Free NFL Live Stream

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) and tight end Kylen Granson (83)

Week 18 includes a Saturday night game featuring the Houston Texans (9-7) and Indianapolis Colts (9-7). Find out how to watch the Texans vs. Colts in Week 18 with a free live stream.

It will be a win-and-in scenario on Saturday night. The winner of Texans vs. Colts clinches a playoff berth, and the loser is eliminated. The winner will also secure the AFC South if the Jaguars lose to the Titans on Sunday.

Find out how to watch Texans vs. Colts with a free live stream below.

How to Watch Texans vs. Colts in Week 18: Date, Time, & TV Channel

  • 🏈 Game: Texans vs. Colts
  • 📅 Date: Saturday – Jan. 6, 2024
  • 🕗 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • 🏟 Location: Lucas Oil Stadium – Indianapolis, IN
  • 📺 TV Channel: ABC, ESPN and ESPN+
  • 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

How to Watch Texans vs. Colts – With A Free Live Stream

Coverage of the game between the Texans and Colts begins Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN+. Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will be in the booth, with Lisa Salters reporting from the sideline.

Fans can watch the game on their phone or tablet with NFL+. Streaming television services with ABC and ESPN will broadcast the game. YouTube TV and FuboTV are two streaming TV services offering free trials to new customers.

If you want to place a wager on Texans vs. Colts, make it at BetOnline. After placing a bet, BetOnline will gift customers a free live stream of Texans vs. Colts.

Score a 50% Welcome Bonus up to $1,000 on your first-ever BetOnline deposit. Use promo code BET1000 and get your 50% Bonus.

How To Watch Texans vs. Colts Through BetOnline

  1. Click here to sign up to BetOnline
  2. Create an account and make a minimum qualifying deposit of $55.
  3. Use code BET1000 in the cashier while making your deposit.
  4. Place a bet on the Texans vs. Colts
  5. Stream Texans vs. Colts for free

Click here for terms and conditions.

Bet Texans vs. Colts at BetOnline

Texans vs. Colts Odds

Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans
Nov 5, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans reacts during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Texans are a slight 1.5-point favorite heading into the game. The Texans are looking to make the playoffs for the first time since 2019, while the Colts are trying to secure a playoff berth for the first time since 2020.

View the odds for the game via BetOnline below.

Bet Houston Texans Indianapolis Colts Play
Moneyline -125 +105 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -1.5 (-110) +1.5 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 47.5 (-110) Under 47.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

