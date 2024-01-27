The biggest question for the San Francisco 49ers heading into the NFC Championship is the status of Deebo Samuel. Will the star wide receiver play against the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship?

Will 49ers WR Deebo Samuel Play In The NFC Championship?

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan says Deebo Samuel is not on the injury report and will play against the Lions. "Full go today." pic.twitter.com/oi9c8xbvng — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 26, 2024

Samuel will be in the lineup when the 49ers take the field on Sunday night.

Samuel is off the injury report and will play against the Lions. Samuel injured his shoulder in the first half of the 49ers’ Divisional Round win over the Packers. He left the game and did not return.

Samuel did not practice on Wednesday and was limited on Thursday. However, Samuel is now a full-go on Sunday.

“It’s huge,” Shanahan said about Samuel’s return (via NFL.com). “A little scary at the beginning of the week, but the fact he was able to go full go today and no restrictions on him is definitely a good thing for us.”

Deebo Samuel’s Impact On The 49ers

When Samuel plays, the 49ers usually win. Samuel has started and finished 13 of 18 games this season. The 49ers are 12-1 in those 13 games. San Francisco is 1-4 when Samuel is out of the lineup or does not finish the game.

In the regular season, Samuel registered 60 receptions for 892 yards and seven touchdowns, with 225 yards rushing and five touchdowns on the ground.

The 49ers host the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox.