NFL News and Rumors

Will 49ers WR Deebo Samuel Play In The NFC Championship?

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) celebrates his touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles

The biggest question for the San Francisco 49ers heading into the NFC Championship is the status of Deebo Samuel. Will the star wide receiver play against the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship?

Will 49ers WR Deebo Samuel Play In The NFC Championship?

Samuel will be in the lineup when the 49ers take the field on Sunday night.

Samuel is off the injury report and will play against the Lions. Samuel injured his shoulder in the first half of the 49ers’ Divisional Round win over the Packers. He left the game and did not return.

Samuel did not practice on Wednesday and was limited on Thursday. However, Samuel is now a full-go on Sunday.

“It’s huge,” Shanahan said about Samuel’s return (via NFL.com). “A little scary at the beginning of the week, but the fact he was able to go full go today and no restrictions on him is definitely a good thing for us.”

Deebo Samuel’s Impact On The 49ers

When Samuel plays, the 49ers usually win. Samuel has started and finished 13 of 18 games this season. The 49ers are 12-1 in those 13 games. San Francisco is 1-4 when Samuel is out of the lineup or does not finish the game.

In the regular season, Samuel registered 60 receptions for 892 yards and seven touchdowns, with 225 yards rushing and five touchdowns on the ground.

The 49ers host the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox.

Topics  
49ers NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) celebrates scoring a touchdown in the third quarter with fullback Kyle Juszczyk (44)

Lions vs. 49ers: 2024 NFC Championship Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Best Prop Bet

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  1h
NFL News and Rumors
Kansas City Chiefs guard Joe Thuney (62)
2024 NFL Conference Championship Round Injury Report
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
dave canales with bucs qbs (1)
Young NFL QB Whisperer: 1 Mission Dave Canales Must Accomplish As Carolina Panthers’ New Coach
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  4h
NFL News and Rumors
2024 NFL Divisional Round Sets TV Viewership Ratings Record
2024 NFL Divisional Round Sets TV Viewership Ratings Record
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  22h
NFL News and Rumors
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrates
Public Betting Massively on Detroit Lions and Baltimore Ravens in NFL Conference Championship Games
Author image David Evans  •  23h
NFL News and Rumors
kayshon boutte 4
Kayshon Boutte Allegedly Wagered Over $500,000, Lost Over $80,000 on Illegal Sports Betting
Author image David Evans  •  Jan 25 2024
NFL News and Rumors
Kansas City Chiefs Isiah Pacheco keeps tries to screen Patrick Mahomes
Chiefs vs. Ravens: 2024 AFC Championship Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Best Prop Bet
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jan 25 2024
More News
Arrow to top