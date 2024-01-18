Will The Dallas Cowboys Fire Head Coach Mike McCarthy?

After an early exit in the playoffs, will the Dallas Cowboys make a coaching change and fire Mike McCarthy? The answer is no, as ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Wednesday night that McCarthy will return as head coach in 2024.

Mike McCarthy Will Remain the Head Coach of the Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys’ HC Mike McCarthy is now heading into the last year of his contract, which is not unusual for this organization. Dallas allowed its former head coach Jason Garrett to coach into the last year of his deal as well. https://t.co/cvcEddEyzj — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 18, 2024

After the Cowboys’ disappointing wild-card loss to the Green Bay Packers, rumors that McCarthy could be fired began circulating. Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones stayed quiet about McCarthy’s future in his postgame press conference.

Former Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, Houston Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik, and former Tennesee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel were viewed as potential replacements in Dallas if Jones fired McCarthy.

However, Jones has elected to keep McCarthy as head coach. McCarthy is entering the final year of his contract.

In four seasons, McCarthy holds an overall record of 42-25. The Cowboys have won 12 games in each of the last three seasons. However, McCarthy only has one playoff win to show for it.

Dak Prescott Defended Mike McCarthy

"I understand the business … in that case it should be about me as well." Dak Prescott on Mike McCarthy potentially being on the hot seat 👀 pic.twitter.com/dZndpTaOQx — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 15, 2024

One player who will be relieved to see McCarthy back in Dallas is quarterback Dak Prescott. After the loss to the Packers, Prescott came to McCarthy’s defense when asked about his coach’s future in Dallas. Prescott explained that he should be on the hot seat if McCarthy is on it.

“He’s been amazing,” Prescott said. “I don’t know how it can be, but I understand the business. In that case, it should be about me as well, honestly. That guy, I’ve had the season I’ve had because of him. This team has had the success they’ve had because of him. I understand it’s about winning the Super Bowl, and that’s the standard of the league and damn sure should be the standard of this place. I get it, but add me to the list in that case.”

Cowboys’ owner and GM Jerry Jones on the decision to retain HC Mike McCarthy: https://t.co/cvcEddEyzj pic.twitter.com/bQgI8Hv1sF — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 18, 2024