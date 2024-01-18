NFL News and Rumors

Will The Dallas Cowboys Fire Head Coach Mike McCarthy?

Dan Girolamo
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy before the 2024 NFC wild card game

After an early exit in the playoffs, will the Dallas Cowboys make a coaching change and fire Mike McCarthy? The answer is no, as ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Wednesday night that McCarthy will return as head coach in 2024.

Mike McCarthy Will Remain the Head Coach of the Dallas Cowboys

After the Cowboys’ disappointing wild-card loss to the Green Bay Packers, rumors that McCarthy could be fired began circulating. Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones stayed quiet about McCarthy’s future in his postgame press conference.

Former Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, Houston Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik, and former Tennesee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel were viewed as potential replacements in Dallas if Jones fired McCarthy.

However, Jones has elected to keep McCarthy as head coach. McCarthy is entering the final year of his contract.

In four seasons, McCarthy holds an overall record of 42-25. The Cowboys have won 12 games in each of the last three seasons. However, McCarthy only has one playoff win to show for it.

Dak Prescott Defended Mike McCarthy

One player who will be relieved to see McCarthy back in Dallas is quarterback Dak Prescott. After the loss to the Packers, Prescott came to McCarthy’s defense when asked about his coach’s future in Dallas. Prescott explained that he should be on the hot seat if McCarthy is on it.

“He’s been amazing,” Prescott said. “I don’t know how it can be, but I understand the business. In that case, it should be about me as well, honestly. That guy, I’ve had the season I’ve had because of him. This team has had the success they’ve had because of him. I understand it’s about winning the Super Bowl, and that’s the standard of the league and damn sure should be the standard of this place. I get it, but add me to the list in that case.”

Cowboys NFL News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
