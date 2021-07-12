MMA Manifesto

UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs Moises Fight Card

UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs Moises Fight Card

MMA Manifesto

UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs Moises Fight Card

By July 12, 2021 10:07 am

By |

UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs Moises Fight Card

UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs Moises
July 17, 2021
UFC APEX
Las Vegas, Nevada

 

UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs Moises Fight Card

 points bet banner

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

5,118 – very weak

UFC Fight Night cards range between 9,900-3,200 points, with an average card ranking 6,200

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

 

Main Card (ESPN  10:00 pm Eastern)

Lightweights (five rounds):
Islam Makhachev   (19-1, #5 ranked lightweight) vs Thiago Moises   (15-4, #34 ranked lightweight)

Women’s Bantamweights:
Marion Reneau   (9-7-1, #18 ranked women’s bantamweight) vs Miesha Tate  (18-7, #29 ranked women’s bantamweight)

Lightweights:
Jeremy Stephens   (28-18, 1 NC, #40 ranked lightweight) vs Mateusz Gamrot   (18-1, 1 NC, #28 ranked lightweight)

Middleweights:
Rodolfo Vieira   (7-1, #32 ranked middleweight) vs Dustin Stoltzfus   (13-2, #57 ranked middleweight)

Featherweights:
Gabriel Benitez   (22-9, #25 ranked featherweight) vs Billy Quarantillo   (15-3, #42 ranked featherweight)

 

Prelims (ESPN  7:00 pm Eastern)

Welterweights:
Daniel Rodriguez   (14-2, #38 ranked welterweight) vs Preston Parsons   (9-2)

Women’s Strawweights:
Amanda Lemos   (9-1-1, #7 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Montserrat Ruiz   (10-1, #24 ranked women’s strawweight)

Bantamweights:
Khalid Taha   (13-3, 1 NC, #43 ranked bantamweight) vs Sergey Morozov   (16-4, #64 ranked bantamweight)

Bantamweights:
Miles Johns   (11-1, #36 ranked bantamweight) vs Anderson dos Santos   (18-11, #59 ranked bantamweight)

Flyweights:
Francisco Figueiredo   (12-3-1, 1 NC, #18 ranked flyweight) vs Malcolm Gordon   (12-5, #22 ranked flyweight)

Heavyweights:
Alan Baudot   (8-2, #38 ranked heavyweight) vs Rodrigo Nascimento   (8-1 #31 ranked heavyweight)

 

 

Betting Odds:


UFC on ESPN: Makhachev vs. Moises odds - BestFightOdds

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

 

MMA Manifesto

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

11hr

Twins 11hr ago

The perspective surrounding the pending trade deadline, really from all corners, is that this trade deadline is going to blow whichever (…)

More MMA Manifesto
Home