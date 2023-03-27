Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was the top story on the first day of the NFL owners’ meeting, but it was not the only unusual thing fans learned today.

It is like the first day of school at the off-season meetings.

There are lots of pictures and pleasantries exchanged with plenty of media access.

It is always fun to see who sits or stands near whom in the coach picture, and who missed the photo op altogether.

This year, Mike Vrabel, Nick Sirianni, and Frank Reich are not pictured.

NFL head coaches just took their annual group photo at the league meetings. Mike Vrabel, Nick Sirianni and Frank Reich didn’t make it out. pic.twitter.com/XrBn67XVHh — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 27, 2023

Here are two crazy learnings gleaned from the press conferences with NFL owners, coaches, and general managers on Monday, March 27, 2023.

1. Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel Commented On The Sale Of Washington Commanders

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel was with the then-Washington Redskins from 2011-2013 as an offensive assistant and wide receivers coach.

With speculation ramping up that Commanders owner Daniel Snyder is about to sell the team, McDaniel was asked his thoughts on the matter.

McDaniel tried to strike a diplomatic tone and explained that he did not know the particulars of what is happening in Washington.

In the middle of that discussion, he erupted with a token of honesty when told how much the Commanders may sell for (the asking price is approximately $7 billion).

Dolphins head coach, Mike McDaniel, coached in Washington for three seasons. I asked him about his former owner, Dan Snyder, selling the Washington Commanders. @wusa9 #HTTC pic.twitter.com/1dvAH4I3fa — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) March 27, 2023

He cannot believe the Commanders are worth that much, and he could not get free coffee presumably while he was a member of the coaching staff.

Mike McDaniel didn't hold back 😂 pic.twitter.com/qqCp1JtzGj — BetSided (@BetSided) March 27, 2023

We love his honesty and also cannot believe he had to buy his own coffee for three years in Washington.

2. Rapper Meek Mill Told Patriots Owner Robert Kraft That Lamar Jackson Wants To Play In New England

This one falls under the category of you cannot make this up.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft said that rapper Meek Mill texted him about Lamar Jackson’s interest in joining the New England Patriots.

To begin with, who knew that Kraft and Mill are friendly enough to exchange text messages?

Then, Kraft punted the whole situation saying it would be a Bill Belichick decision.

Robert Kraft said Meek Mill texted him Lamar Jackson wanted to come to the Patriots 👀 Kraft said that would be Bill Belichick’s decision (h/t: @AlbertBreer) pic.twitter.com/6nQG8sDZmO — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 27, 2023

Jackson in New England is not as far-fetched as the fact that Meek Mill and Robert Kraft were talking about it.

