NFL News and Rumors

3 Reasons Why First-Place Detroit Lions Paving Clear Path To Home Field Throughout NFL Playoffs

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
lions beat bucs on the road in week 6 (1)

One-third of the way through the 18-week NFL schedule, the 5-1 Detroit Lions are competing like legitimate Super Bowl contenders.

Three elements are propelling the long-time beleaguered franchise to the cusp of earning home-field advantage throughout the NFL playoffs.

Hold on. Wait one minute. The Lions? And playoffs? In the same sentence? That’s one thing.

But Lions and Super Bowl and home-field advantage? That is truly unchartered territory.

Here are three reasons why the NFC North-leading Lions’ postseason path is clear:

1) Defense … Defense … Defense …

The Lions have been consistently sound, allowing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to rush for just 46 yards during Sunday’s 20-6 road victory.

Backed by the defense, the Lions are 3-0 on the road, including gritty wins at the Super Bowl-champion Kansas City Chiefs and long-time rival Green Bay Packers, plus a win over the host Bucs, who remain in the lead of the NFC South.

For the fourth time in franchise history, the Lions’ defense failed to allow an opponent to rush for at least 100 yards during the first six games of the season. The 2023 version joins clubs from 1930, ‘31 and ‘32.

Yea, it’s been a while.

2) QB Jared Goff-Directed Offense

The one-time castoff, quarterback Jared Goff has won over a grizzled Detroit fanbase, directing the NFL’s fourth-highest-scoring offense, despite skill position and offensive line injuries.

Completing 69.5 percent of his passes with a gaudy 8.0 yards-per-attempt, Goff may be playing better now than when he led the Los Angeles Rams to the Super Bowl in 2018.

Lions tackle Taylor Decker likely would support Goff’s MVP candidacy.

“I think kind of the mark of a legitimate team is competing week in and week out, and that doesn’t mean we’re going to win every single game, but as long as we compete for wins, then when you get games like this one, this was a big game,” Decker said, as reported by the Detroit Free Press.

3) Coach Dan Campbell

Since taking over a squad that has not won a division title since 1993, Campbell has changed the locker-room culture. One of only four teams who have yet to appear in Super Bowl, the Lions, under Campbell, are performing like consistent winners, tied for the best record in the league.

The Lions have won four straight for the first time since 2016 and possess one of the league’s easiest second-half schedules.

It’s still early and, yes, these are the Lions.

But, under Campbell, the Lions are 13-3 since starting 1-6 last season.

Decker was part of the 2016 squad. He has experienced enough franchise lows.

“This is a very good team, we’re coming in on the road, they flexed the game (time) for us,” Decker said. “You got to be able to win those games if you want to be a good team, if you want to be able to compete leading into later in the year, even the postseason.

“So it’s been a great start for us, it’s put us in a good position leading into these next couple games and the bye week and hopefully we just keep it rolling.”

NFL Betting Guides 2023 

 

Topics  
Buccaneers Lions NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert

Cowboys vs. Chargers Same Game Parlay: Monday Night Football SGP Bet

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  60min
NFL News and Rumors
Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich
Report: Carolina Panthers Head Coach Frank Reich Will Relinquish Play-Calling Duties
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  1h
NFL News and Rumors
Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard
Cowboys vs. Chargers Monday Night Football Props: Tony Pollard Among Best Bets
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen
Cowboys vs. Chargers: Monday Night Football Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Best Prop Bets
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott
How To Watch Cowboys vs. Chargers On Monday Night Football | Free MNF Live Stream
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  7h
NFL News and Rumors
simi fehoko stanford
Simi Fehoko College Stats, NFL Draft Profile & NFL Career
Author image David Evans  •  7h
NFL News and Rumors
prescott college
Dak Prescott College Stats & NFL Draft Scouting Report
Author image David Evans  •  9h
More News
Arrow to top