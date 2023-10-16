One-third of the way through the 18-week NFL schedule, the 5-1 Detroit Lions are competing like legitimate Super Bowl contenders.

Three elements are propelling the long-time beleaguered franchise to the cusp of earning home-field advantage throughout the NFL playoffs.

Hold on. Wait one minute. The Lions? And playoffs? In the same sentence? That’s one thing.

But Lions and Super Bowl and home-field advantage? That is truly unchartered territory.

Here are three reasons why the NFC North-leading Lions’ postseason path is clear:

1) Defense … Defense … Defense …

The Lions have been consistently sound, allowing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to rush for just 46 yards during Sunday’s 20-6 road victory.

Backed by the defense, the Lions are 3-0 on the road, including gritty wins at the Super Bowl-champion Kansas City Chiefs and long-time rival Green Bay Packers, plus a win over the host Bucs, who remain in the lead of the NFC South.

For the fourth time in franchise history, the Lions’ defense failed to allow an opponent to rush for at least 100 yards during the first six games of the season. The 2023 version joins clubs from 1930, ‘31 and ‘32.

Yea, it’s been a while.

Jared Goff over his last 17 games, the equivalent of a full NFL regular season: 391-of-578 (67.6%)

4,473 passing yards

29 passing TD

4 interceptions The Lions are 13-4 in those games. pic.twitter.com/oc37QGvMgI — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 16, 2023

2) QB Jared Goff-Directed Offense

The one-time castoff, quarterback Jared Goff has won over a grizzled Detroit fanbase, directing the NFL’s fourth-highest-scoring offense, despite skill position and offensive line injuries.

Completing 69.5 percent of his passes with a gaudy 8.0 yards-per-attempt, Goff may be playing better now than when he led the Los Angeles Rams to the Super Bowl in 2018.

Lions tackle Taylor Decker likely would support Goff’s MVP candidacy.

“I think kind of the mark of a legitimate team is competing week in and week out, and that doesn’t mean we’re going to win every single game, but as long as we compete for wins, then when you get games like this one, this was a big game,” Decker said, as reported by the Detroit Free Press.

HC Dan Campbell has been a great coach for the Detroit #Lions, changed their culture all around 5-1 leading the division and tied for the best record in the #NFL pic.twitter.com/GoPZtAefsW — BetUS Pro Football 🏈 (@BetUSProFB) October 16, 2023

3) Coach Dan Campbell

Since taking over a squad that has not won a division title since 1993, Campbell has changed the locker-room culture. One of only four teams who have yet to appear in Super Bowl, the Lions, under Campbell, are performing like consistent winners, tied for the best record in the league.

The Lions have won four straight for the first time since 2016 and possess one of the league’s easiest second-half schedules.

It’s still early and, yes, these are the Lions.

But, under Campbell, the Lions are 13-3 since starting 1-6 last season.

Decker was part of the 2016 squad. He has experienced enough franchise lows.

“This is a very good team, we’re coming in on the road, they flexed the game (time) for us,” Decker said. “You got to be able to win those games if you want to be a good team, if you want to be able to compete leading into later in the year, even the postseason.

“So it’s been a great start for us, it’s put us in a good position leading into these next couple games and the bye week and hopefully we just keep it rolling.”

