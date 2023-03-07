The NFL is reeling with the news that the Baltimore Ravens placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on quarterback Lamar Jackson.

That tag leaves the door open for Jackson (who represents himself and does not have an agent) to speak directly with other teams.

Those other teams can make an offer to Jackson which the Ravens can either choose to match or not.

If they do not match the offer, the team making the offer will compensate the Ravens with two first-round draft picks.

It is an open-market style of contract negotiations that seems to be the only recourse for the Ravens who have been unsuccessful at negotiating a deal with Jackson for over a year.

The question becomes which teams may step up and make Jackson an offer.

We have already heard of three teams that are opting not to get into the Jackson sweepstakes.

They are as follows:

1. Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons released Marcus Mariota and may be content going with 2022 draft pick Desmond Ridder.

The Atlanta Falcons will not be pursuing QB Lamar Jackson, per sources. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) March 7, 2023

2. Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers have Matt Corral as their quarterback.

2022 quarterbacks PJ Walker and Sam Darnold are both free agents.

Carolina seemed a likely landing spot for Jackson given their inability to find a consistent high-performing quarterback since Cam Newton’s heyday.

🚨The Carolina #Panthers are not expected to be in the Lamar Jackson market, per @josephperson. This now reportedly rules out the #Commanders, #Falcons, and #Panthers for Jackson. — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) March 7, 2023

3. Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders seemed a possibility since Derek Carr is no longer with the team.

All signs point to the Raiders not pursuing Jackson.

🚨The Las Vegas #Raiders are “very unlikely” to be involved in trading for #Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, per @VinnyBonsignore. This now reportedly rules out the #Commanders, #Panthers, #Raiders, and #Falcons. The former MVP’s market seems very small, as of right now. pic.twitter.com/jgyvQyHTj7 — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) March 7, 2023

4. Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders are in a bit of a quarterback quandary so trying to get Lamar Jackson to move down I-95 to be their QB1 seemed a reasonable scenario.

However, it does not appear that the Commanders will pursue Jackson.

Been trying to gauge league-wide interest in Lamar Jackson since #Ravens placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on him. Washington is a team that, on paper, makes sense (just like the Falcons). But based on what I’m hearing, the #Commanders are not likely to pursue Jackson. — Kimberley A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) March 7, 2023

What About Miami?

By virtue of the parameters of the non-exclusive franchise tag, teams would forfeit first-round draft picks to potentially land Jackson.

That takes Miami temporarily out of the equation because they do not have a 2023 first-round draft pick because of the tampering violation.

The Miami Dolphins cannot negotiate or speak with QB Lamar Jackson until after the 2023 NFL draft due to the team not having a 2023 first round pick. They are a speculated team to have interested in Jackson. — Ravens Nation LIVE (@LIVERavenNation) March 7, 2023

Miami is speculated to be interested in Jackson so it is worth noting that they could not pursue him until after the April 27-29, 2023 NFL Draft.

