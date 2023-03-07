NFL News and Rumors

4 Teams Who Are Not Pursuing Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

Wendi Oliveros
The NFL is reeling with the news that the Baltimore Ravens placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on quarterback Lamar Jackson.

That tag leaves the door open for Jackson (who represents himself and does not have an agent) to speak directly with other teams.

Those other teams can make an offer to Jackson which the Ravens can either choose to match or not.

If they do not match the offer, the team making the offer will compensate the Ravens with two first-round draft picks.

It is an open-market style of contract negotiations that seems to be the only recourse for the Ravens who have been unsuccessful at negotiating a deal with Jackson for over a year.

The question becomes which teams may step up and make Jackson an offer.

We have already heard of three teams that are opting not to get into the Jackson sweepstakes.

They are as follows:

1. Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons released Marcus Mariota and may be content going with 2022 draft pick Desmond Ridder.

2. Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers have Matt Corral as their quarterback.

2022 quarterbacks PJ Walker and Sam Darnold are both free agents.

Carolina seemed a likely landing spot for Jackson given their inability to find a consistent high-performing quarterback since Cam Newton’s heyday.

3. Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders seemed a possibility since Derek Carr is no longer with the team.

All signs point to the Raiders not pursuing Jackson.

4. Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders are in a bit of a quarterback quandary so trying to get Lamar Jackson to move down I-95 to be their QB1 seemed a reasonable scenario.

However, it does not appear that the Commanders will pursue Jackson.

What About Miami?

By virtue of the parameters of the non-exclusive franchise tag, teams would forfeit first-round draft picks to potentially land Jackson.

That takes Miami temporarily out of the equation because they do not have a 2023 first-round draft pick because of the tampering violation.

Miami is speculated to be interested in Jackson so it is worth noting that they could not pursue him until after the April 27-29, 2023 NFL Draft.

NFL Betting Guides 2023

 

