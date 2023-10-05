Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season begins at FedEx Field as the Washington Commanders (2-2) play host to the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football. Below, we examine the best Thursday Night Football player props for Bears vs. Commanders.
Bears vs. Commanders: Best Thursday Night Football Player Props
*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.
Khalil Herbert Over 11.5 Receiving Yards (-122)
Khalil Herbert📈:
77% snaps, 65% routes, 78% of RB Carries
22 touches (4 rec), 122 YFS, 1 TD, 22 FPs
Roschon Johnson:
22% snaps, 22% routes, 21% RB Carries
6 touches (1 rec), 15 yds, 2.5 FPs
Khalil Herbert a Major Week 5 Riser, re-takes Bears Backfield
— Wolf of Roto Street (@RotoStreetWolf) October 1, 2023
Chicago Bears running back Khalil Herbert had his best game of the season a week ago against the Broncos. Herbert rushed for 103 yards on 18 carries and hauled four receptions on five targets for 19 yards. Herbert saw 78% of Chicago’s snaps, while rookie Roschon Johnson’s snap percentage was 22%.
Herbert’s increase in touches and snap percentage should continue since Chicago had their best offensive game of the season (471 total yards and 28 points) in Week 4. Out of the backfield, Herbert has 10 receptions on 15 targets for 83 yards, with an average of 8.3 yards per reception. Herbert has cleared 11.5 receiving yards in three or more games. Expect the trend to continue on Thursday.
Logan Thomas Over 27.5 Receiving Yards (-117)
Logan Thomas with another big gain and another late-hit after the catch.
Big gain here and the Commanders are on the goal-line after the penalty.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/qthuTVGhYL
— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 1, 2023
Washington Commanders tight end Logan Thomas is set to face a depleted Bears’ secondary that currently allows the fourth-most passing yards per game (267.8). Cornerback Eddie Jackson (foot) and Jaylon Johnson (hamstring) have been ruled out, while safety Jaquan Brisker (hamstring) is questionable.
In Week 4, Thomas registered three receptions on three targets for 41 yards. In three games, Thomas has surpassed 27.5 receiving yards in two of them. The Bears have allowed an average of 44.25 yards to opposing tight ends through four games. Look for Thomas to add to that total.
