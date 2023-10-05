NFL News and Rumors

Bears vs. Commanders: Best Thursday Night Football Player Props

Dan Girolamo
Chicago Bears running back Khalil Herbert

Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season begins at FedEx Field as the Washington Commanders (2-2) play host to the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football. Below, we examine the best Thursday Night Football player props for Bears vs. Commanders.

Bears vs. Commanders: Best Thursday Night Football Player Props

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Bears vs. Commanders: Best Thursday Night Football Player Props

Khalil Herbert Over 11.5 Receiving Yards (-122)

Chicago Bears running back Khalil Herbert had his best game of the season a week ago against the Broncos. Herbert rushed for 103 yards on 18 carries and hauled four receptions on five targets for 19 yards. Herbert saw 78% of Chicago’s snaps, while rookie Roschon Johnson’s snap percentage was 22%.

Herbert’s increase in touches and snap percentage should continue since Chicago had their best offensive game of the season (471 total yards and 28 points) in Week 4. Out of the backfield, Herbert has 10 receptions on 15 targets for 83 yards, with an average of 8.3 yards per reception. Herbert has cleared 11.5 receiving yards in three or more games. Expect the trend to continue on Thursday.

Bet on Khalil Herbert Over 11.5 Receiving Yards (-122) at BetOnline

Logan Thomas Over 27.5 Receiving Yards (-117)

Washington Commanders tight end Logan Thomas is set to face a depleted Bears’ secondary that currently allows the fourth-most passing yards per game (267.8). Cornerback Eddie Jackson (foot) and Jaylon Johnson (hamstring) have been ruled out, while safety Jaquan Brisker (hamstring) is questionable.

In Week 4, Thomas registered three receptions on three targets for 41 yards. In three games, Thomas has surpassed 27.5 receiving yards in two of them. The Bears have allowed an average of 44.25 yards to opposing tight ends through four games. Look for Thomas to add to that total.

Bet on Logan Thomas Over Receiving Yards (-117) at BetOnline

NFL Betting Guides 2023

Bears Commanders NFL News and Rumors NFL picks
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

