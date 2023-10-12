Broncos LB Frank Clark Agrees To Pay Cut: Will He Be Traded?

Denver Broncos linebacker Frank Clark has agreed to a pay cut, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Thursday. Will the veteran be traded?

Broncos LB Frank Clark Agrees To Pay Cut

Keep an eye on this one: The #Broncos and DE Frank Clark agreed to a pay cut that takes his $3.5 million base salary down to the minimum the rest of the way $841k), sources say. Clark gave back $1.679 million in base pay as part of the restructure. pic.twitter.com/fTpOuoeV0l — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 12, 2023

Clark has agreed to a pay cut that reduces his $3.5 million base salary to the minimum of $841,000 for the rest of the 2023 season. Clark returned $1.679 million in base pay as part of the pay cut.

After spending the last four seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, Clark signed with the Denver Broncos in June 2023.

However, the fit has not worked out in Denver for Clark. The Broncos have the 32nd-ranked defense. Yet, Clark has only played in two of five games, recording two tackles and zero sacks.

With the Broncos at 1-4 heading into their Week 6 matchup against Kansas City, the team could start to trade away players for draft compensation if things go south.

Last week, Denver traded defensive end Randy Gregory, another offseason acquisition, to the San Francisco 49ers.

Clark will not play against Kansas City due to an illness.

Will Frank Clark Be Traded?

The latest on Frank Clark with @MikeGarafolo on The Insiders on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/Ynlcxh4H9u — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) October 12, 2023

After the pay cut, the writing is on the wall for Clark’s time with the Broncos. The move opens the door for the Broncos to trade or release Clark.

Clark’s ability to rush the passer could be valuable to a contender.

In four seasons with the Chiefs, Clark registered 10.5 sacks in 12 playoff games. Clark played a major role for a team that has won two Super Bowls in the past four seasons.

Clark, 30, was selected to three Pro Bowls in his four seasons in Kansas City.

NFL Betting Guides 2023