Broncos LB Frank Clark Agrees To Pay Cut: Will He Be Traded?

Dan Girolamo
Frank Clark of the Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos linebacker Frank Clark has agreed to a pay cut, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Thursday. Will the veteran be traded?

Broncos LB Frank Clark Agrees To Pay Cut

Clark has agreed to a pay cut that reduces his $3.5 million base salary to the minimum of $841,000 for the rest of the 2023 season. Clark returned $1.679 million in base pay as part of the pay cut.

After spending the last four seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, Clark signed with the Denver Broncos in June 2023.

However, the fit has not worked out in Denver for Clark. The Broncos have the 32nd-ranked defense. Yet, Clark has only played in two of five games, recording two tackles and zero sacks.

With the Broncos at 1-4 heading into their Week 6 matchup against Kansas City, the team could start to trade away players for draft compensation if things go south.

Last week, Denver traded defensive end Randy Gregory, another offseason acquisition, to the San Francisco 49ers.

Clark will not play against Kansas City due to an illness.

Will Frank Clark Be Traded?

After the pay cut, the writing is on the wall for Clark’s time with the Broncos. The move opens the door for the Broncos to trade or release Clark.

Clark’s ability to rush the passer could be valuable to a contender.

In four seasons with the Chiefs, Clark registered 10.5 sacks in 12 playoff games. Clark played a major role for a team that has won two Super Bowls in the past four seasons.

Clark, 30, was selected to three Pro Bowls in his four seasons in Kansas City.

NFL Betting Guides 2023

NFL News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
