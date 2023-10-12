NFL News and Rumors

Broncos vs. Chiefs: Best Thursday Night Football Player Props

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy

Thursday Night Football heads to Missouri as the Kansas City Chiefs (4-1) play host to the Denver Broncos (1-4). What are the ideal props to be on for the game? Below, we examine the best Thursday Night Football player props for Broncos vs. Chiefs.

Broncos vs. Chiefs: Best Thursday Night Football Player Props

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2023

$1000 Welcome Bonus For Sports
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
100% Up To $500 Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
100% Sign Up Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now
$750 Sports Betting Offer
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer

Up to $2,500 deposit match
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now
50% deposit match up to $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now
200% Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now

Broncos vs. Chiefs: Best Thursday Night Football Player Props

Jerry Jeudy Over 53.5 Receiving Yards (-108)

Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy enters Week 6 with 17 catches for 208 yards and zero touchdowns. Even though he hasn’t found the end zone, Jeudy is second on the team in targets with 24. Jeudy has also hit his receiving prop in 10 of his last 12 games (two for four this season).

Jeudy and the Broncos offense face a Chiefs defense that ranks 13th against the pass. If the Chiefs jump out to an early lead as expected, the Broncos will be forced to implement a pass-heavy game script, opening up more opportunities for Jeudy to surpass 53.5 receiving yards.

Bet on Jerry Jeudy Over 53.5 Receiving Yards (-108) at BetOnline

Patrick Mahomes 3+ Passing Touchdowns (+117)

Patrick Mahomes owns the Broncos, plain and simple. As a starter, Mahomes is a perfect 11-0 against Denver, with 2,959 yards, 18 touchdowns, eight interceptions, and a passer rating of 96.6.

After having the worst start of his career against the Jets, Mahomes bounced back in Week 4 with 281 yards and two touchdowns against the Vikings.

Last season, Mahomes threw for three touchdowns in both matchups against the Broncos. Mahomes now faces a Broncos’ defense that allows the most yards and points per game. Mahomes is due for a 300-yard, three-touchdown performance.

Bet on Patrick Mahomes 3+ Passing Touchdowns (+117) at BetOnline

NFL Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Broncos Chiefs NFL News and Rumors NFL picks
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Mile High Monster

Denver Broncos Mourn The Death Of Their Greatest Fan, The “Iconic Mile High Monster” Kerry Green

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  3h
NFL News and Rumors
Chris Godwin Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Prior To Week 6 Game, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Select 2023 Team Captains
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  4h
NFL News and Rumors
David Njoku
Cleveland Browns TE David Njoku Shares Pictures Of His Face After Firepit Accident
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  4h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: New York Jets at Denver Broncos
Broncos vs. Chiefs: NFL Thursday Night Football Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Best Prop Bet
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  4h
NFL News and Rumors
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes
Broncos vs. Chiefs: How To Watch NFL Thursday Night Football With A Free Live Stream
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  5h
NFL News and Rumors
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson
NFL Injury Update: Which Notable Players Are Heading to the IR?
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  6h
NFL News and Rumors
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts
NFL Week 6 Power Rankings: Who Is The Best Team In The NFL?
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Oct 10 2023
More News
Arrow to top