Thursday Night Football heads to Missouri as the Kansas City Chiefs (4-1) play host to the Denver Broncos (1-4). What are the ideal props to be on for the game? Below, we examine the best Thursday Night Football player props for Broncos vs. Chiefs.

Broncos vs. Chiefs: Best Thursday Night Football Player Props

Jerry Jeudy Over 53.5 Receiving Yards (-108)

Jerry Jeudy is FINALLY healthy: • 86% snaps in Week 5

• 95% routes run (season-high)

• 29% of the targets (season-high) Buy Low of Jeudy while you still can… — SAL VETRI (@SalVetriDFS) October 12, 2023

Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy enters Week 6 with 17 catches for 208 yards and zero touchdowns. Even though he hasn’t found the end zone, Jeudy is second on the team in targets with 24. Jeudy has also hit his receiving prop in 10 of his last 12 games (two for four this season).

Jeudy and the Broncos offense face a Chiefs defense that ranks 13th against the pass. If the Chiefs jump out to an early lead as expected, the Broncos will be forced to implement a pass-heavy game script, opening up more opportunities for Jeudy to surpass 53.5 receiving yards.

Patrick Mahomes 3+ Passing Touchdowns (+117)

Patrick Mahomes has never lost to the Broncos. Does the streak reach 12 on #TNFonPrime? pic.twitter.com/Hr0XdUvzj3 — NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) October 11, 2023

Patrick Mahomes owns the Broncos, plain and simple. As a starter, Mahomes is a perfect 11-0 against Denver, with 2,959 yards, 18 touchdowns, eight interceptions, and a passer rating of 96.6.

After having the worst start of his career against the Jets, Mahomes bounced back in Week 4 with 281 yards and two touchdowns against the Vikings.

Last season, Mahomes threw for three touchdowns in both matchups against the Broncos. Mahomes now faces a Broncos’ defense that allows the most yards and points per game. Mahomes is due for a 300-yard, three-touchdown performance.

