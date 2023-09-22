NFL News and Rumors

Carolina Panthers: Who Will Replace Bryce Young At Quarterback?

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young is expected to miss Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks with an ankle injury, the team announced Thursday. Who will replace Young at quarterback?

Bryce Young Out With An Ankle Injury

Young did not practice on Thursday due to an ankle injury suffered in Monday’s loss against the New Orleans Saints.

The top pick in the draft has struggled in his first two starts. Young has thrown for less than 154 yards in both games. On the season, Young is 42-71 for 299 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions with a 59.2 completion percentage.

The Panthers are last in the NFC South at 0-2. The other three teams in the division are 2-0.

Who Will Replace Bryce Young At Quarterback?

With Young set to miss Sunday’s game, who will replace him at quarterback?

Veteran quarterback Andy Dalton will start in Young’s place. Dalton signed with the Panthers in the offseason after spending 2022 with the New Orleans Saints.

“I would say the difference would end up being him being an experienced quarterback, having a ton of reps,” Panthers offensive coordinator Thomas Brown said about Dalton in Thursday’s press conference. “Obviously playing this opponent before in the past. It might give him some more insight into what he likes to be called in a game when it comes to some of the drop back game, play-action pass, and that inventory standpoint. But we’ll keep the core of our offense together.”

Dalton is best known for his time as the starter of the Cincinnati Bengals from 2011-2019. Dalton has thrown for 38,150 yards, 244 touchdowns, and 144 interceptions in his career.

The Panthers face the Seahawks on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS.

Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
