Carolina Panthers: Who Will Replace Bryce Young At Quarterback?

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young is expected to miss Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks with an ankle injury, the team announced Thursday. Who will replace Young at quarterback?

Bryce Young did not practice, and isn’t expected to play Sunday.https://t.co/dyk8khPG4f — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) September 21, 2023

Bryce Young Out With An Ankle Injury

Young did not practice on Thursday due to an ankle injury suffered in Monday’s loss against the New Orleans Saints.

The top pick in the draft has struggled in his first two starts. Young has thrown for less than 154 yards in both games. On the season, Young is 42-71 for 299 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions with a 59.2 completion percentage.

The Panthers are last in the NFC South at 0-2. The other three teams in the division are 2-0.

.@Panthers QB Bryce Young has not practiced for 2 straight days Here's the play where he appeared to suffer a right ankle injury Monday night Injury analysis⏩https://t.co/VWc4ZrKnTc pic.twitter.com/byamFmuqnc — Sports Injury Central (@SICscore) September 21, 2023

Who Will Replace Bryce Young At Quarterback?

Panthers’ QB Andy Dalton is now expected to start Sunday at Seattle. pic.twitter.com/5wFJXIa0T4 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 21, 2023

With Young set to miss Sunday’s game, who will replace him at quarterback?

Veteran quarterback Andy Dalton will start in Young’s place. Dalton signed with the Panthers in the offseason after spending 2022 with the New Orleans Saints.

“I would say the difference would end up being him being an experienced quarterback, having a ton of reps,” Panthers offensive coordinator Thomas Brown said about Dalton in Thursday’s press conference. “Obviously playing this opponent before in the past. It might give him some more insight into what he likes to be called in a game when it comes to some of the drop back game, play-action pass, and that inventory standpoint. But we’ll keep the core of our offense together.”

Dalton is best known for his time as the starter of the Cincinnati Bengals from 2011-2019. Dalton has thrown for 38,150 yards, 244 touchdowns, and 144 interceptions in his career.

The Panthers face the Seahawks on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS.

