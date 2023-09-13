Carolina Panthers coach Frank Reich, following an opportunity to review the game film, met with the media Monday via teleconference, discussing the 24-10 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

While it wasn’t the debut the first-year coach desired, Reich gleaned some “positives” and “negatives” from the NFL season-opening performances by the offensive and defensive units.

saying what’s up as he lines up for his first professional career snap, Bryce Young is a different breed pic.twitter.com/q2sIfryRoS — =͟͟͞Blande (@JustBlande) September 11, 2023

Coach Frank Reich Discusses Panthers’ ‘O’ Vs. Falcons

On the positive side, Reich was pleased with the Panthers’ ground game, flanked by quality play by the offensive line. But those turnovers and the early fourth-down gamble were other parts of the discussion. The Falcons scored 17 points off the Panthers’ three turnovers.

“Positives were, ran the ball well,” Reich said. “Thought the O-line played well, thought they protected well. We had some pressure later in the game when we got in that pass mode (and) they ran a couple stunts. But I thought for the most part the protection was good.

“We had that fourth-and-1 (play) that we get stopped on the first drive that really ends up being like a turnover. We had three turnovers. Really, it turns out to be four turnovers, which is a negative. We’ve got to eliminate those turnovers.”

#Panthers OLB Brian Burns finished with a pass rush grade of 91.1 in Week 1 against Atlanta, according to @PFF. 5th highest in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/PwCvMpTtjT — Travon Miles (@TrayABC11) September 11, 2023

Reich Examines Panthers’ Defensive Effort Against Falcons

On the bright side, Reich approved of the overall effort during the new-look 3-4 base defense’s first regular-season run. Reich spoke glowingly on the defenders’ first-down efficiency and their play against the Falcons’ talented running backs, but his voice lowered after bringing up the red-zone defense.

“I thought we were very efficient on first down,” Reich said. “Won a lot of the first downs, put them in a lot of third and long situations. So hence the (Falcons went) 2-for-10 on third downs.

“They have a dynamic run game. When you play some teams, they just got certain things that they’re going to make their plays. You play the Atlanta Falcons, they’re going to have some explosive runs.

“One of the other weak spots, the red-zone defense. We can be more efficient there.”

