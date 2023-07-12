NFL News and Rumors

Carolina Panthers Head Coach Frank Reich Contract, Salary, Net Worth, Coaching Record, And Wife

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich

There is a new leader in Carolina as Frank Reich enters his first year as head coach with the Panthers. Reich will look to bring the Panthers back to the postseason since 2017. Below, we explore Frank Reich’s contract, salary, net worth, head coaching record, and wife. 

Frank Reich Contract And Salary

As the head coach of the Panthers, Reich signed a four-year contract on January 26, 2023.

The details of Reich’s salary are unknown. However, Reich was set to make as much as $36 million from the Indianapolis Colts through 2026.

However, the Colts may not have to pay the full $36 million with Reich as the head coach of the Panthers.

Frank Reich Net Worth

Reich has an estimated net worth of $10 million. However, that number is set to increase with the Panthers’ contract.

Before he took the job in Carolina, Reich served as the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts for 4.5 seasons.

Frank Reich Head Coaching Record

As the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, Reich had an overall record of 40-33-1 with a postseason record of 1-2.

In his first season in 2018, Reich led the Colts to the playoffs with a 10-6 regular record. In the Wild Card Round, the Colts defeated the Houston Texans 21-7, their only playoff win under Reich. The Colts lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round one week later.

During the 2022 season, Reich was 3-5-1 before being fired on November 7, 2022.

Before Indianapolis, Reich served as the offensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles from 2016-2017. Reich was the Eagles’ offensive coordinator when they won Super Bowl LII against the New England Patriots.

Reich was an assistant coach for the Colts, San Diego Chargers, and Arizona Cardinals.

Before coaching, Reich played quarterback in the NFL from 1985-1998. Primarily serving as a backup, Reich played for the Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers, New York Jets, and Detroit Lions.

Frank Reich Wife

Reich married his wife Linda in 1986.

Together, the couple has three daughters.

NFL Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors Panthers
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Eagles Chiefs

NFL Futures: 2024 Super Bowl LVIII Odds – Chiefs, Eagles Favored To Win It All

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  3h
NFL News and Rumors
Saquon Barkley poses for a photo on the red carpet
Giants’ Saquon Barkley: Week 1 In Serious Question Without Long-Term Deal
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  4h
NFL News and Rumors
JJ Watt TJ Watt
J.J. Watt And Brother T.J. Watt Are First Brothers Featured On Wheaties Box
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  8h
NFL News and Rumors
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) and quarterback Zach Wilson
New York Jets To Be Featured On HBO’s Hard Knocks
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  9h
NFL News and Rumors
Andy Reid Can Tie Tom Landry For 2nd Most All-Time Postseason Wins
PFF Top-10 NFL Head Coaches Rankings 2023: Andy Reid Tops List
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jul 11 2023
NFL News and Rumors
WATCH: Netflix ‘Quarterback’ Docuseries Trailer Scores Points With NFL Fans
WATCH: Netflix ‘Quarterback’ Docuseries Trailer Scores Points With NFL Fans
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jul 11 2023
NFL News and Rumors
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll
New York Giants Head Coach Brian Daboll Contract, Salary, Net Worth, Coaching Record, And Wife
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jul 10 2023
More News
Arrow to top