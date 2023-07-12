There is a new leader in Carolina as Frank Reich enters his first year as head coach with the Panthers. Reich will look to bring the Panthers back to the postseason since 2017. Below, we explore Frank Reich’s contract, salary, net worth, head coaching record, and wife.

Frank Reich Contract And Salary

#Panthers agree to terms with Frank Reich to become new head coach pic.twitter.com/spUljJKdBz — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) January 26, 2023

As the head coach of the Panthers, Reich signed a four-year contract on January 26, 2023.

The details of Reich’s salary are unknown. However, Reich was set to make as much as $36 million from the Indianapolis Colts through 2026.

However, the Colts may not have to pay the full $36 million with Reich as the head coach of the Panthers.

Frank Reich Net Worth

Reich has an estimated net worth of $10 million. However, that number is set to increase with the Panthers’ contract.

Before he took the job in Carolina, Reich served as the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts for 4.5 seasons.

Frank Reich Head Coaching Record

Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport thinks Frank Reich and the Panthers will exceed expectations in 2023 by capturing the franchise’s first NFC South title in almost a decade. https://t.co/5cBhe6J395 — ThePanthersWire (@ThePanthersWire) July 10, 2023

As the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, Reich had an overall record of 40-33-1 with a postseason record of 1-2.

In his first season in 2018, Reich led the Colts to the playoffs with a 10-6 regular record. In the Wild Card Round, the Colts defeated the Houston Texans 21-7, their only playoff win under Reich. The Colts lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round one week later.

During the 2022 season, Reich was 3-5-1 before being fired on November 7, 2022.

Before Indianapolis, Reich served as the offensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles from 2016-2017. Reich was the Eagles’ offensive coordinator when they won Super Bowl LII against the New England Patriots.

Reich was an assistant coach for the Colts, San Diego Chargers, and Arizona Cardinals.

Before coaching, Reich played quarterback in the NFL from 1985-1998. Primarily serving as a backup, Reich played for the Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers, New York Jets, and Detroit Lions.

Frank Reich Wife

Reich married his wife Linda in 1986.

Together, the couple has three daughters.

