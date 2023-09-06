NFL News and Rumors

Carolina Panthers Vote Rookie QB Bryce Young Team Captain; OLB Brian Burns Returns To Practice; RG Chandler Zavala Earns Start; 4 WRs On Injury Report

Jeff Hawkins
bryce young named team captain (1)

The Carolina Panthers are placing a lot of responsibility on rookie quarterback Bryce Young. 

Already named the starter for Sunday’s season-opening matchnup at the Atlanta Falcons, the No. 1 overall draft pick has earned the early respect of the coaching staff and teammates. That became more evident Wednesday when Young was named a team captain, along with wide receiver Adam Thielen, right tackle Taylor Moton, linebackers Brian Burns and Shaq Thompson and punter Johnny Hekker. 

Young, 22, sounded humbled. 

“It’s a real honor,” he said, as reported by USAToday.com. “It’s something I definitely don’t take lightly. It means a lot to me to be a captain. And I’m super grateful for my teammates for just accepting me and allowing me to come in. This has been a great experience for me. It’s a great locker room, a great coaching staff. And, again, everyone just accepting me and allowing me to grow and us to be able to progress as a team. 

“So really, again, it’s something that I really take a lot of pride in. It’s a huge honor for me and, obviously, there’s responsibility that comes with that as well. So, I’m excited for that challenge and I don’t take that lightly.”

‘Hold-In’ Brian Burns Participates At Practice

A deal is not in place, but OLB Brian Burns, the Panthers’ leading pass rusher, returned to practice Wednesday at the fields behind Bank of America Stadium. Discontented with the progress of the contract extension talks, Burns skipped consecutive practices Monday and last Thursday. Referred to as a “hold-in,” Burns, who was voted a team captain Wednesday, still attended team meetings.

The two-time Pro Bowler also was not listed on the Panthers’ initial injury report, indicating Burns was a full participant Wednesday and will play against the Falcons.

Although Reich told reporters Wednesday, he was not 100 percent confident Burns would dress in the season opener.

“I don’t know,” Reich said. “I really don’t know. But I’m not approaching it that way. I’m approaching it, like I know 30 years tells me, anything’s possible. Literally, anything’s possible. So, we’ll just keep moving forward.”

As news broke of San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa signing a landmark five-year, $170 million contract Wednesday, movement on Burns’ deal could be imminent with the edge market now re-established.

Rookie RG Chandler Zavala Earns Week 1 Start

With projected starter Austin Corbett (knee) sidelined for at least the first four games, rookie right guard Chandler Zavala earned the first chance to patrol the position against the Falcons. The fourth-round draft pick out of N.C. State will continue to be challenged by Cade Mays, Justin McCray, Calvin Throckmorton and undrafted rookie Nash Jensen.

Corbett is still recovering from the ACL injury he sustained against the New Orleans Saints during the 2022 regular-season finale.

Help Wanted: Panthers May Need Healthy WRs

The Panthers released their Week 1 injury report and they could be left shorthanded.

Of the six players listed Wednesday, four were wide receivers, DJ Chark (hamstring), Adam Thielen (ankle), Terrace Marshall Jr. (back) and hmir Smith-Marsette (ankle). Safety Sam Franklin (knee) and defensive end DeShawn Williams (illness) were the other two players listed.

Chark has been slowed since Aug. 22, Thielen and Williams were expected to start against the Falcons.

Jeff Hawkins

