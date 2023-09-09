NFL News and Rumors

Carolina Panthers Wide Receiver/Rapper DJ Chark Jr. Lays Down Madden NFL 24 Track, Out For Week 1

Jeff Hawkins
panthers wr dj chark ruled out vs falcons (1)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — To live and record in L.A.

Life-long music enthusiast and Carolina Panthers wide receiver DJ Chark Jr. earned an offseason “opportunity” to cut a soundtrack rap song for Madden NFL 24, the iconic video game.

Along with five other NFL peers, Chark was selected to help create the inaugural “Crowd Control,” an extended play project produced by the NFL, Interscope Geffen A&M Records and Electronic Arts Sports.

Slowed by a hamstring injury, Chark may be sidelined from the Panthers’ season-opening matchup at the Atlanta Falcons, but by becoming a recorded artist, that’s something he can “mark off my bucket list,” he said before sitting out Thursday’s practice behind Bank of America Stadium.

Panthers WR DJ Chark Jr. Cuts Rap Song For Madden NFL 24

Joining Chark to create “Crowd Control” were, in part, Miami Dolphins tackle Terron Armstead, then-free agent linebacker Melvin Ingram, San Francisco receiver Ray-Ray McCloud and New York Giants tight end Darren Waller.

“Being able to be presented with the opportunity was great,” Chark said. “I’ve been making music, rappin’ and things like that since I was a kid. I’ve been playing Madden since I was a kid.

“Not only to be on Madden but to be on its soundtrack, that’s crazy.”

The NFLers collaborated with an array of producers and professional musicians, including Jay Rock and Rob49. The “Crowd Control” material was conceived during a summer songwriting session at Interscope Records’ headquarters in Santa Monica, Calif., according to The Associated Press.

Chark learned from the experience.

“It’s a great accomplishment,” Chark said, adding he would like to use the experience and “find different ways to expand as a person, whatever field that is.”

WR Room Getting Healthier, Despite Chark Being Sidelined

The Panthers announced Chark will be sidelined Sunday. Slowed by an injured hamstring, Chark returned to practice on a limited basis Friday, but was later ruled out.

A free-agent signee, Chark was expected to develop into a consistent target for Bryce Young. The rookie quarterback will be making his regular-season debut against the Falcons.

Despite his absence, Chark sounded confident in the No. 1 overall draft pick.

“He’s coming out, he knows his game, the attention to detail is there, but he’s not too uptight, which is good,” Chark said. “I can’t wait to see him play.”

Despite Chark being sidelined, the hobbled wide receiver room appeared to be on the mend. Adam Thielen (ankle) returned to practice Friday, along with Terrace Marshall Jr. (back) and newcomer Ihmir Smith-Marsette (ankle). Thielen was listed on the injury report as questionable.

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
