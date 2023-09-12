Chiefs DT Chris Jones Ends Holdout, Signs New One-Year Deal

The holdout is over in Kansas City as defensive tackle Chris Jones has agreed to a new one-year deal with the Chiefs, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

Jones was set to make a base salary of $19.5 million this season. Though full terms on the deal have not been released, Rapoport said he expects it will be more than $19.5 million. Plus, Jones will be able to make millions more in incentives.

The Chiefs announced the deal shortly after the report.

“Chris is an elite player in this league and over the last seven years, he’s really developed into a leader on our team,” Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said in a statement. “He’s been instrumental to our success and Super Bowl championship runs and it was a priority for us to keep him in a Chiefs uniform. I’d like to thank Chris and his representation, Michael and Jason Katz, for their desire and patience to get this done. Through this process two things were obvious, Chris wanted to be a Chief and the Katz brothers worked diligently on his behalf.”

Kansas City welcomes back Jones after the Chiefs lost the NFL Kickoff Game to the Detroit Lions 21-20.

With the return of Jones, the Chiefs get the anchor of their defense back. In 2022, Jones was named first-team All-Pro and tied his career high with 15.5 sacks. Kansas City went on to win their second Super Bowl in four seasons.

Jones’ availability for Week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars is unknown.

