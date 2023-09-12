NFL News and Rumors

Chiefs DT Chris Jones Ends Holdout, Signs New One-Year Deal

Dan Girolamo
Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones

The holdout is over in Kansas City as defensive tackle Chris Jones has agreed to a new one-year deal with the Chiefs, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

Chiefs DT Chris Jones Signs New One-Year Deal

Jones was set to make a base salary of $19.5 million this season. Though full terms on the deal have not been released, Rapoport said he expects it will be more than $19.5 million. Plus, Jones will be able to make millions more in incentives.

The Chiefs announced the deal shortly after the report.

“Chris is an elite player in this league and over the last seven years, he’s really developed into a leader on our team,” Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said in a statement. “He’s been instrumental to our success and Super Bowl championship runs and it was a priority for us to keep him in a Chiefs uniform. I’d like to thank Chris and his representation, Michael and Jason Katz, for their desire and patience to get this done. Through this process two things were obvious, Chris wanted to be a Chief and the Katz brothers worked diligently on his behalf.”

Chiefs Get Jones Back After Losing NFL Kickoff Game

Kansas City welcomes back Jones after the Chiefs lost the NFL Kickoff Game to the Detroit Lions 21-20.

With the return of Jones, the Chiefs get the anchor of their defense back. In 2022, Jones was named first-team All-Pro and tied his career high with 15.5 sacks. Kansas City went on to win their second Super Bowl in four seasons.

Jones’ availability for Week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars is unknown.

Chiefs NFL News and Rumors
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
