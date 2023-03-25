NFL News and Rumors

49ers RB Christian McCaffrey’s Charlotte Townhouse Up For Sale

Wendi Oliveros
Christian McCaffrey

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey is officially leaving his Carolina Panthers roots completely behind.

He put his Charlotte luxury penthouse up for sale, purchased for $2 million in 2019.

In addition to a 200-square-foot outdoor patio, the penthouse boasts 3,800 square feet of indoor living space.

The asking price is $3.75 million for his three-bedroom and fourth-bathroom property.

If it sells for around this amount, it would be the most expensive condo sold per square foot in Charlotte ever.

McCaffrey rented an apartment for his first two seasons in the NFL so this is her first official home.

He definitely has a strong affinity for the strong character it has.

In a statement to the New York Post, McCaffrey said:

“To me, this penthouse was more than a home. It allowed me to feel a part of the city that I love so much every time I look out the window. You can’t find a better layout for a condo anywhere in Charlotte.”

Other Features Of McCaffrey’s Home

The penthouse has 25-foot high ceilings, a glass and steel architecture staircase, and a custom mural commissioned by McCaffrey from Tampa artist Michael Vahl.

Within the complex, there are a lot of great amenities also including a rooftop pool, a fitness center, a theater room, a game room, a club room, and a rooftop fine-dining restaurant.

If none of that works, there is a 24-hour concierge on staff to handle any other requests or needs.

McCaffrey Was Part Of The Best In-Season Trade In 2022

McCaffrey may have mixed emotions about selling his Carolina-based home, but he had to be thrilled to join the San Francisco 49ers during the 2022 season.

That was the best trade of the year because McCaffrey made an immediate contribution to the 49ers.

With a full offseason of preparation and training camp, he will be an even bigger asset to an already star-studded 49ers team.

The one big question mark is at quarterback depending on how Trey Lance and Brock Purdy recover and compete this summer.

Panthers fans wish McCaffrey well but hope that the 2023 offseason rebuild with a new roster and coaching staff yields different results than in previous years.

49ers NFL News and Rumors Panthers
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
Wendi Oliveros

