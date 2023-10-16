As Monday Night Football approaches, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is set to take on the LA Chargers. But before he was in prime time NFL clashes, Prescott honed his skills in the world of college football. Here we take a look at where Dak Prescott went to college, his college football stats, and his NFL Draft scouting report.

Where Did Dak Prescott Go To College?

Dak Prescott played college football for the Mississippi State Bulldogs from 2012 to 2015. He appeared in 49 games for the Bulldogs during that span, leading them to two bowl wins.

Prescott was known for his dual-threat ability in college, and racked up scores with both his legs and his arm during his days at Mississippi State.

Dak Prescott College Stats

Prescott completed 62.8% of his passes at Mississippi State

Prescott threw for 9,376 yards during his time in college

He threw for 70 touchdowns and just 23 interceptions

Prescott rushed for 2,521 and 41 touchdowns at an average of 4.7 yards per carry

Dak Prescott NFL Draft Scouting Profile

Position : Quarterback

: Quarterback College : Mississippi State

: Mississippi State Height : 6’2″

: 6’2″ Weight : 226 lbs

: 226 lbs Combine Stats : 40-Yard Dash : 4.79 Seconds 10-Yard Split : 1.63 Seconds Vertical Jump : 32.5” Broad Jump : 9′ 8” 3-Cone Drill : 7.11 Seconds 20-Yd Shuttle : 4.32 Seconds

: Scouting Notes : Demonstrated athletic build and mobility, capable of diversified throws and ground gains. Showed steady passing improvement in college, reducing interceptions and increasing completion percentage. Flashed accuracy, field vision, and pocket presence with notable anticipation levels. Lauded for leadership qualities and football intelligence, expected to adapt quickly to NFL-level coaching. Areas for improvement include footwork, pocket awareness, and expanding throwing capabilities for a pro-style offense transition. Drew player comparisons to Donovan McNabb, Russell Wilson, and Alex Smith contingent on developmental progress and NFL transition​.

:

Prescott was eventually drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the 4th round of the NFL Draft with pick 135 in 2016. He went on to win Rookie of the Year that season.

