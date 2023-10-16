NFL News and Rumors

Dak Prescott College Stats & NFL Draft Scouting Report

Author image
David Evans
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
prescott college

As Monday Night Football approaches, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is set to take on the LA Chargers. But before he was in prime time NFL clashes, Prescott honed his skills in the world of college football. Here we take a look at where Dak Prescott went to college, his college football stats, and his NFL Draft scouting report.

Where Did Dak Prescott Go To College?

Dak Prescott played college football for the Mississippi State Bulldogs from 2012 to 2015. He appeared in 49 games for the Bulldogs during that span, leading them to two bowl wins.

Prescott was known for his dual-threat ability in college, and racked up scores with both his legs and his arm during his days at Mississippi State.

Dak Prescott College Stats

  • Prescott completed 62.8% of his passes at Mississippi State
  • Prescott threw for 9,376 yards during his time in college
  • He threw for 70 touchdowns and just 23 interceptions
  • Prescott rushed for 2,521 and 41 touchdowns at an average of 4.7 yards per carry

Dak Prescott NFL Draft Scouting Profile

  • Position: Quarterback
  • College: Mississippi State
  • Height: 6’2″
  • Weight: 226 lbs
  • Combine Stats:
    • 40-Yard Dash: 4.79 Seconds
    • 10-Yard Split: 1.63 Seconds
    • Vertical Jump: 32.5”
    • Broad Jump: 9′ 8”
    • 3-Cone Drill: 7.11 Seconds
    • 20-Yd Shuttle: 4.32 Seconds
  • Scouting Notes:
    • Demonstrated athletic build and mobility, capable of diversified throws and ground gains.
    • Showed steady passing improvement in college, reducing interceptions and increasing completion percentage.
    • Flashed accuracy, field vision, and pocket presence with notable anticipation levels.
    • Lauded for leadership qualities and football intelligence, expected to adapt quickly to NFL-level coaching.
    • Areas for improvement include footwork, pocket awareness, and expanding throwing capabilities for a pro-style offense transition.
    • Drew player comparisons to Donovan McNabb, Russell Wilson, and Alex Smith contingent on developmental progress and NFL transition​.

Prescott was eventually drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the 4th round of the NFL Draft with pick 135 in 2016. He went on to win Rookie of the Year that season.

NFL Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
College Football College Football News and Rumors NCAAF NFL Draft NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Instagram

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

David Evans

Twitter Instagram
David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
New York Jets

1972 Dolphins Can Rejoice! Undefeated San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles Lose In Week 6

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  11h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Miami Dolphins
NFL 2023: Twitter Reacts To Miami Dolphins’ Slow Start, Fast Finish Proving Too Much For Winless Carolina Panthers
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  10h
NFL News and Rumors
Bengals vs Titans free bets nfl betting offers
Tennessee Titans QB Ryan Tannehill Exits Ravens Game With Ankle Injury
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  19h
NFL News and Rumors
Sauce Gardner
Two Top New York Jets CBs Are Out For Week 6 Philadelphia Eagles Game
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Oct 14 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs
How to Watch Giants vs. Bills on Sunday Night Football | Free SNF Live Stream
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Oct 14 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison
NFL Week 6 SGP & Parlay Picks: +568 Odds Among Our Best Parlay Bets
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Oct 14 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Lions running back David Montgomery
NFL Week 6 Player Props: David Montgomery Anytime Touchdown
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Oct 14 2023
More News
Arrow to top