Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins admitted on The Pat McAfee Show that he’s been “hearing a lot of trade talks.” Despite the trade rumors, Hopkins remains a committed member of the Cardinals.

“Obviously, you know, I’ve been hearing a lot of trade talks,” Hopkins said. “I take things day for day, man. I don’t look forward to the future. I live in the present moment. Right now, the Arizona Cardinals is the team and the roster that I’m on and I’m preparing myself for whatever the future holds. I don’t really look forward to the future. I let you guys do that talk.”

#AZCardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins admitted on @PatMcAfeeShow that he’s “been hearing a lot of trade talks.” On that subject, my understanding is if a trade did happen, he’d be flexible on the last two years of his contract – rather than shoot for a top-of-the-market deal. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 8, 2023

DeAndre Hopkins Remains Under Contract With Arizona Cardinals Despite Trade Rumors

For Hopkins to change teams, he would need to be traded. The wide receiver has two years left on his contract with the Cardinals.

However, Hopkins will not ask for a large extension in a trade, unlike fellow wide receivers Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill when they requested trades last offseason. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Hopkins would be very flexible with the last two years of his contract.

With a new head coach and general manager in Arizona, the Cardinals may elect to trade their 30-year-old receiver as part of a “reset year,” not a rebuild, says Rapoport.

DeAndre Hopkins Remains An Effective Wide Receiver

Despite being suspended for the first six games of the 2022 season, Hopkins still put up respectable numbers, finishing with 64 catches, 717 yards, and three touchdowns.

Many teams are in the market for receivers and would be interested in acquiring Hopkins.

Hopkins said he heard his name floating around in Dallas as the Cowboys look to add another weapon alongside CeeDee Lamb and Michel Gallup.

The New York Giants, Chicago Bears, and New England Patriots could be landing spots for Hopkins due to their lack of depth at receiver.

