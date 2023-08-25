New York Jets rookie wide receiver became an Internet sensation for his rendition of Eminem’s freestyle from 8 Mile on HBO’s Hard Knocks.

Jerome Kapp Raps Eminem’s Freestyle On Hard Knocks

MY BOY JEROME KAPP (@JeromeKapp85) WITH THE EMINEM 8 MILE FREESTYLE ON HARD KNOCKS 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/S0pLLeMzuh — nick (@Tw1sTeDCh4o5) August 23, 2023

Kapp, an undrafted wide receiver from Division II Kutztown University in Pennsylvania, participated in the Jets’ rookie talent show, which was featured on the latest episode of Hard Knocks.

Kapp did his best Marshall Mathers impression with his performance of Eminem’s winning freestyle in the final rap battle of 8 Mile.

With a grey hoodie over his head as an homage to Eminem’s B-Rabbit in the film, Kapp brought his teammates to their feet with his rendition of the rap.

Even Aaron Rodgers found himself standing up and cheering for the undrafted rookie.

Eminem Salutes Jets Rookie For Hard Knocks Performance

The performance got the attention of Eminem, who gave Kapp a shoutout on social media.

Eminem tweeted out the performance with a salute emoji.

Kapp, who is trying to make the team, will need to survive one more round of cuts as the team must finalize their 53-man roster by August 29.

