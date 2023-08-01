Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens added another terrific catch to his highlight reel on Tuesday. During a one-on-one drill against second-round pick Joey Porter Jr., Pickens contorted his body in mid-air to make a one-handed catch along the sidelines.

Watch the jaw-dropping play below.

George Pickens Looking To Take Next Step In 2023 Season

With Chase Claypool in Chicago, Pickens will have every opportunity to become the Steelers’ number-one receiver in 2023.

Drafted out of Georgia in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Pickens compiled a solid rookie campaign of 52 catches, 801 yards, and a team-leading four receiving touchdowns.

Battling Pickens for touches at receiver will be Diontae Johnson, who led the Steelers in receiving yards in 2022, and Allen Robinson II, who signed with Pittsburgh this offseason after playing one season with the Los Angeles Rams.

Pittsburgh Steelers Enter Year Two Of Kenny Pickett Era

The Steelers’ offense enters year two with Kenny Pickett as the starting quarterback.

As a rookie in 2022, Pickett went 7-5 as a starter, throwing for 2,404 yards, seven touchdowns, and nine interceptions. Pickett added 237 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

The Steelers finished the 2022 season at 9-8, extending head coach Mike Tomlin’s streak of 16 seasons without a losing record. However, Pittsburgh missed the playoffs for the first time since 2019.

