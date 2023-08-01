NFL News and Rumors

Video: Steelers’ George Pickens Makes Terrific Catch Over Joey Porter Jr.

Dan Girolamo
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens added another terrific catch to his highlight reel on Tuesday. During a one-on-one drill against second-round pick Joey Porter Jr., Pickens contorted his body in mid-air to make a one-handed catch along the sidelines.

Watch the jaw-dropping play below.

George Pickens Looking To Take Next Step In 2023 Season

With Chase Claypool in Chicago, Pickens will have every opportunity to become the Steelers’ number-one receiver in 2023.

Drafted out of Georgia in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Pickens compiled a solid rookie campaign of 52 catches, 801 yards, and a team-leading four receiving touchdowns. 

Battling Pickens for touches at receiver will be Diontae Johnson, who led the Steelers in receiving yards in 2022, and Allen Robinson II, who signed with Pittsburgh this offseason after playing one season with the Los Angeles Rams.

Pittsburgh Steelers Enter Year Two Of Kenny Pickett Era

The Steelers’ offense enters year two with Kenny Pickett as the starting quarterback.

As a rookie in 2022, Pickett went 7-5 as a starter, throwing for 2,404 yards, seven touchdowns, and nine interceptions. Pickett added 237 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

The Steelers finished the 2022 season at 9-8, extending head coach Mike Tomlin’s streak of 16 seasons without a losing record. However, Pittsburgh missed the playoffs for the first time since 2019.

NFL News and Rumors Steelers
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
