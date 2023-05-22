NFL News and Rumors

Green Bay Selected To Host 2025 NFL Draft

Dan Girolamo
The NFL Draft heads to the land of the “cheeseheads” as Green Bay will host the 2025 NFL Draft. Green Bay, Wisconsin, the home of the Packers and Lambeau field, was selected to serve as the 2025 NFL Draft site on Monday at the Spring League Meeting.

Green Bay will host the NFL Draft for the first time since 1939.

“The draft has become our biggest offseason event hosted in different cities and spectacular locations across the country, and we are excited to work with the Packers and Discover Green Bay to bring the 2025 NFL Draft to Green Bay and iconic Lambeau field,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement on Monday. “With the help of numerous local partners on the ground, our prospects and fans will be treated to an incredible week-long experience that shows off the city of Green Bay and the state of Wisconsin.”

The NFL Draft has become the premier event of the NFL’s offseason. Since the NFL decided to move the draft out of New York City in 2015, the event has drawn millions of fans in cities across the world.

Green Bay is the ninth city since 2015 to be selected to host the draft. The list includes Chicago, Philadelphia, Arlington, Nashville, Cleveland, Las Vegas, Kansas City, and Detroit.

Packers’ President Excited To Host Draft

The Packers and the entire state of Wisconsin expressed their gratitude for being selected to host the draft. Packers president Mark Murphy said it’s an “incredible day” for the Green Bay community.

“This is an incredible day for the Packers, Greater Green Bay and the entire state of Wisconsin as we are excited and honored to be selected to host the 2025 NFL Draft,” Murphy said in a statement on Monday. “The Packers have a rich and proud history that goes back to the early days of the NFL and are the only community owned team. That connection to our league’s heritage combined with the great passion Packers fans will bring will make the Draft a memorable event for those in attendance and NFL fans watching around the world.”

The 2024 NFL Draft will occur in Detroit from April 25-27.

NFL Draft NFL News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
