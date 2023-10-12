Every Tuesday, Pat McAfee hosts New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers on his radio show for a weekly segment. The interview is highly talked about and tends to dominate social media conversation. However, having Rodgers on the show comes at a price, according to Andrew Marchand of the NY Post. How much does Pat McAfee pay Aaron Rodgers for interviews?

NEW COLUMN: Pat McAfee pays Aaron Rodgers' millions for his exclusive interviews, The Post has learned.https://t.co/3Qm1H0G3zw — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) October 12, 2023

Marchand reported that Rodgers is “receiving more than seven figures per year to come on the show each week.”

McAfee confirmed that Rodgers is paid for the weekly appearance. However, he did not dive into the exact amount. “Aaron has made over $1,000,000 with us, for sure,” McAfee told The Post.

McAfee is in the first year of his five-year, $85 million deal with ESPN. McAfee knows that big guests generate attention for him and his brand, so using some of his contract money to pay for the weekly spot is worth it.

Marchand also reported that McAfee pays Alabama head coach Nick Saban in the same “neighborhood” as Rodgers to appear on his show every Thursday.

Aaron Rodgers Wants To Debate Travis Kelce

Aaron Rodgers is inviting Travis Kelce to have a vaccine debate. Rodgers proposes that it be him and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. against Kelce and Anthony Fauci. (via @PatMcAfeeShow)pic.twitter.com/tcqPmptGtB https://t.co/xvH9M5MlpR — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 10, 2023

This past week, Rodgers spoke about his friendly rivalry with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Rodgers called Kelce “Mr. Pfizer” since the Chiefs tight end has a sponsorship with the pharmaceutical company.

Kelce poked fun at Rodgers’ for playing for the New York Jets owned by Woody Johnson of Johnson & Johnson.

Rodgers wants to up the stakes, challenging Kelce to a vaccine debate. Rodgers would team up with presidential hopeful Robert F. Kennedy Jr. while Kelce could team up with Anthony Fauci.

While the debate will never happen, it’s hard not to think about the high ratings it would generate.

