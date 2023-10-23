NFL News and Rumors

How To Watch 49ers vs. Vikings On Monday Night Football | Free MNF Live Stream

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy

Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season ends with a Monday Night Football matchup between the San Francisco 49ers (5-1) and Minnesota Vikings (2-4). Find out how to watch the 49ers vs. Vikings on Monday Night Football with a free live stream.

After winning five straight games to start the season, the 49ers stumbled in Week 6 against the Cleveland Browns, losing 19-17. It was the first regular season loss by Brock Purdy since he became the Niners’ starter in the back half of the 2022 season.

The Vikings have won two of three games after starting 0-4.

Keep reading to see how to watch Monday Night Football with a free live stream.

The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2023

$1000 Welcome Bonus For Sports
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
100% Up To $500 Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
100% Sign Up Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now
$750 Sports Betting Offer
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer

Up to $2,500 deposit match
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now
50% deposit match up to $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now
200% Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now

How To Watch NFL Monday Night Football Week 7: Date, Time, & TV Channel

  • 🏈 Game: 49ers vs. Vikings
  • 📅 Date: Monday – Oct. 23, 2023
  • 🕗 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • 🏟 Location: U.S. Bank Stadium – Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • 📺 TV Channel: ESPN, ABC
  • 💻 Live Stream: Jazz Sports

49ers vs. Vikings – How to Watch Monday Night Football With A Free Live Stream

The NFC matchup between the 49ers and Vikings kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN and ABC. Start the night with Monday Night Countdown at 6 p.m. ET.

Several live streaming TV services offer ESPN and ABC without the hassle of paying for a cable subscription. YouTube TV and FuboTV, two of the better streaming television services on the market, offer free trials to new customers.

If you plan to wager on the game, consider placing a bet through Jazz Sports. The online sportsbook allows users to watch free live streams of NFL games after placing a bet.

New customers of Jazz Sports can receive a 100% welcome bonus of up to $2,500 on Sports Bonus on their first-ever Jazz Sports deposit.

Below, find information on how to sign up for Jazz Sports and watch games for free.

How To Watch Monday Night Football Through Jazz Sports

  1. Click here to sign up for Jazz Sports
  2. Create an account and make a minimum qualifying deposit of $50.
  3. Place a bet on a 49ers vs. Vikings
  4. Stream 49ers vs. Vikings for free
Bet Monday Night Football at Jazz Sports

Monday Night Football – 49ers vs. Vikings Odds

Which NFC team is favored to win on Monday Night Football? According to Jazz Sports, the 49ers are a 6.5-point favorite.

The 49ers have not lost consecutive games since Weeks 6-7 of the 2022 season.

View the odds for the games via Jazz Sports below.

Bet San Francisco 49ers Minnesota Vikings Play
Moneyline -310 +250 Jazz Sports
Point Spread -6.5 (-110) +6.5 (-110) Jazz Sports
Total Points Over 43 (-110) Under 43 (-110) Jazz Sports

*Odds courtesy of Jazz Sports. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

NFL Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
49ers NFL News and Rumors NFL picks Vikings
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
national tight ends day 2023 (1)

National Tight Ends Day: Twitter Reacts To Dedications, Accomplishments Of NFL’s Most Underappreciated Position

Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  12h
NFL News and Rumors
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith
NFL Week 7 SGP Picks: +625 Odds Among Our Best Parlay Bets
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Oct 21 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Washington Commanders wide receiver Curtis Samuel
NFL Week 7 Player Props: Curtis Samuel Among Best Bet
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Oct 21 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers Wide Receiver Deebo Samuel Ruled Out For MNF Against Minnesota
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Oct 21 2023
NFL News and Rumors
NFL_teams
Six 2023 NFL Teams With Week 7 Byes
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Oct 21 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa
How to Watch Dolphins vs. Eagles on Sunday Night Football | Free SNF Live Stream
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
Justin Herbert
NFL Week 7 Expert Picks Against Spread: Los Angeles Chargers Among Best Bets
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Oct 20 2023
More News
Arrow to top