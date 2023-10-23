Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season ends with a Monday Night Football matchup between the San Francisco 49ers (5-1) and Minnesota Vikings (2-4). Find out how to watch the 49ers vs. Vikings on Monday Night Football with a free live stream.
After winning five straight games to start the season, the 49ers stumbled in Week 6 against the Cleveland Browns, losing 19-17. It was the first regular season loss by Brock Purdy since he became the Niners’ starter in the back half of the 2022 season.
The Vikings have won two of three games after starting 0-4.
Keep reading to see how to watch Monday Night Football with a free live stream.
The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2023
|1.
|
$1000 Welcome Bonus For Sports
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
100% Up To $500 Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
100% Sign Up Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
|4.
|
$750 Sports Betting Offer
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|6.
|
Up to $2,500 deposit match
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
|7.
|
50% deposit match up to $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
|8.
|
200% Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
How To Watch NFL Monday Night Football Week 7: Date, Time, & TV Channel
An NFC matchup on Monday night 🍿
49ers-Vikings | 8:15 PM ET | ESPN, ABC pic.twitter.com/mHt2Lj0gYw
— ESPN (@espn) October 23, 2023
- 🏈 Game: 49ers vs. Vikings
- 📅 Date: Monday – Oct. 23, 2023
- 🕗 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- 🏟 Location: U.S. Bank Stadium – Minneapolis, Minnesota
- 📺 TV Channel: ESPN, ABC
- 💻 Live Stream: Jazz Sports
49ers vs. Vikings – How to Watch Monday Night Football With A Free Live Stream
The NFC matchup between the 49ers and Vikings kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN and ABC. Start the night with Monday Night Countdown at 6 p.m. ET.
Several live streaming TV services offer ESPN and ABC without the hassle of paying for a cable subscription. YouTube TV and FuboTV, two of the better streaming television services on the market, offer free trials to new customers.
If you plan to wager on the game, consider placing a bet through Jazz Sports. The online sportsbook allows users to watch free live streams of NFL games after placing a bet.
New customers of Jazz Sports can receive a 100% welcome bonus of up to $2,500 on Sports Bonus on their first-ever Jazz Sports deposit.
Below, find information on how to sign up for Jazz Sports and watch games for free.
How To Watch Monday Night Football Through Jazz Sports
- Click here to sign up for Jazz Sports
- Create an account and make a minimum qualifying deposit of $50.
- Place a bet on a 49ers vs. Vikings
- Stream 49ers vs. Vikings for free
Monday Night Football – 49ers vs. Vikings Odds
MNF anyone? 🏈 Let's put this one to a vote:
– @Vikings
🔁 – @49ers pic.twitter.com/OOXfJGgYYl
— NFL UK (@NFLUK) October 23, 2023
Which NFC team is favored to win on Monday Night Football? According to Jazz Sports, the 49ers are a 6.5-point favorite.
The 49ers have not lost consecutive games since Weeks 6-7 of the 2022 season.
View the odds for the games via Jazz Sports below.
|Bet
|San Francisco 49ers
|Minnesota Vikings
|Play
|Moneyline
|-310
|+250
|Jazz Sports
|Point Spread
|-6.5 (-110)
|+6.5 (-110)
|Jazz Sports
|Total Points
|Over 43 (-110)
|Under 43 (-110)
|Jazz Sports
*Odds courtesy of Jazz Sports. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.
NFL Betting Guides 2023
- NFL Betting Guide – Discover Best NFL Betting Sites in USA Ranked & Reviewed.
- NFL Betting Apps Guide – Compare the Best Apps for NFL Betting Ranked & Reviewed.
- NFL Live Betting Guide – Compare Best NFL In Play Betting Sites.
- The Latest NFL Odds – Compare the Best Football Odds & Lines.
- NFL Spread Odds Explained – Expert Guide on How to Win Football Spread Bets.
- NFL Totals Odds Explained – Expert Guide on How to Win Football Totals Bets.
- NFL Futures Odds Explained – Expert Guide on How to Win Football Futures Bets.
- NFL Moneyline Odds Explained – Expert Guide on How to win Football Moneyline Bets.
- Free NFL Picks – Check Expert Football Picks & Predictions.
- Free NFL Picks Against The Spread – Check Expert NFL Picks Against the Spread.