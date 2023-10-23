Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season ends with a Monday Night Football matchup between the San Francisco 49ers (5-1) and Minnesota Vikings (2-4). Find out how to watch the 49ers vs. Vikings on Monday Night Football with a free live stream.

After winning five straight games to start the season, the 49ers stumbled in Week 6 against the Cleveland Browns, losing 19-17. It was the first regular season loss by Brock Purdy since he became the Niners’ starter in the back half of the 2022 season.

The Vikings have won two of three games after starting 0-4.

Keep reading to see how to watch Monday Night Football with a free live stream.

How To Watch NFL Monday Night Football Week 7: Date, Time, & TV Channel

An NFC matchup on Monday night 🍿 49ers-Vikings | 8:15 PM ET | ESPN, ABC pic.twitter.com/mHt2Lj0gYw — ESPN (@espn) October 23, 2023

🏈 Game: 49ers vs. Vikings

📅 Date : Monday – Oct. 23, 2023

: Monday – Oct. 23, 2023 🕗 Time : 8:15 p.m. ET

: 8:15 p.m. ET 🏟 Location : U.S. Bank Stadium – Minneapolis, Minnesota

: U.S. Bank Stadium – Minneapolis, Minnesota 📺 TV Channel: ESPN, ABC

ESPN, ABC 💻 Live Stream: Jazz Sports

49ers vs. Vikings – How to Watch Monday Night Football With A Free Live Stream

The NFC matchup between the 49ers and Vikings kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN and ABC. Start the night with Monday Night Countdown at 6 p.m. ET.

Several live streaming TV services offer ESPN and ABC without the hassle of paying for a cable subscription. YouTube TV and FuboTV, two of the better streaming television services on the market, offer free trials to new customers.

If you plan to wager on the game, consider placing a bet through Jazz Sports. The online sportsbook allows users to watch free live streams of NFL games after placing a bet.

New customers of Jazz Sports can receive a 100% welcome bonus of up to $2,500 on Sports Bonus on their first-ever Jazz Sports deposit.

Below, find information on how to sign up for Jazz Sports and watch games for free.

How To Watch Monday Night Football Through Jazz Sports

Click here to sign up for Jazz Sports Create an account and make a minimum qualifying deposit of $50. Place a bet on a 49ers vs. Vikings Stream 49ers vs. Vikings for free

Monday Night Football – 49ers vs. Vikings Odds

Which NFC team is favored to win on Monday Night Football? According to Jazz Sports, the 49ers are a 6.5-point favorite.

The 49ers have not lost consecutive games since Weeks 6-7 of the 2022 season.

View the odds for the games via Jazz Sports below.

*Odds courtesy of Jazz Sports. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.



