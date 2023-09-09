The first Monday Night Football game of the 2023 season is a rivalry game between the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets. Find out how to watch the Week 1 game between the Bills and Jets on NFL Monday Night Football with a free live stream.

The Buffalo Bills start their season on the road as they travel to Metlife Stadium to play against their division rival, New York Jets.

The Bills will look to erase their disappointing end to 2022 when they fell to the Cincinnati Bengals in the Divisional Round.

The Jets had the biggest acquisition in the offseason when they traded for Aaron Rodgers. Now, they are out to snap their 12-year playoff drought.

The Bills and Jets will meet on Monday night. Keep reading to see how to watch Monday Night Football in Week 1 with a free live stream.

MNF Bills vs. Jets: Date, Time, & TV Channel

🏈 Game: Bills vs. Jets

📅 Date : Monday – Sept. 11, 2023

: Monday – Sept. 11, 2023 🕗 Time : 8:15 p.m. ET

: 8:15 p.m. ET 🏟 Location : Metlife Stadium – East Rutherford, New Jersey

: Metlife Stadium – East Rutherford, New Jersey 📺 TV Channel: ABC, ESPN

ABC, ESPN

How to Watch Monday Night Football – Bills Vs. Jets With A Free Live Stream

Monday Night Football will air on ABC and ESPN for Week 1. The game kicks off at 8:15 p.m.

If you do not have a cable service, you can subscribe to a streaming television platform, like YouTube TV and FuboTV, to watch Monday Night Football on ABC and ESPN.

Another option for football fans looking for a free way to watch the Bills vs. Jets is through BetOnline.

Monday Night Football – Bills Vs. Jets Odds

Which team is favored to win on Monday Night Football?

On BetOnline, the Bills are a 2.5-point favorite. The Bills have dominated this matchup, winning five of the last six matchups.

Will the Rodger era in New York start on a high note, or will Allen continue their winning ways in Buffalo?

View the odds for the game via BetOnline below.

Note: Betting information comes from BetOnline at 9 p.m. ET on 9/8. Subject to change.

