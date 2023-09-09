NFL News and Rumors

How to Watch NFL Monday Night Football | Free MNF Live Stream

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen

The first Monday Night Football game of the 2023 season is a rivalry game between the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets. Find out how to watch the Week 1 game between the Bills and Jets on NFL Monday Night Football with a free live stream.

The Buffalo Bills start their season on the road as they travel to Metlife Stadium to play against their division rival, New York Jets.

The Bills will look to erase their disappointing end to 2022 when they fell to the Cincinnati Bengals in the Divisional Round.

The Jets had the biggest acquisition in the offseason when they traded for Aaron Rodgers. Now, they are out to snap their 12-year playoff drought.

The Bills and Jets will meet on Monday night. Keep reading to see how to watch Monday Night Football in Week 1 with a free live stream.

MNF Bills vs. Jets: Date, Time, & TV Channel

  • 🏈 Game: Bills vs. Jets
  • 📅 Date: Monday – Sept. 11, 2023
  • 🕗 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • 🏟 Location: Metlife Stadium – East Rutherford, New Jersey
  • 📺 TV Channel: ABC, ESPN
  • 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

How to Watch Monday Night Football – Bills Vs. Jets With A Free Live Stream

Jets head coach Robert Saleh
Florham Park, NJ May 31, 2023 — Jets head coach Robert Saleh addresses the media before the start of the Jets OTA.

Monday Night Football will air on ABC and ESPN for Week 1. The game kicks off at 8:15 p.m.

If you do not have a cable service, you can subscribe to a streaming television platform, like YouTube TV and FuboTV, to watch Monday Night Football on ABC and ESPN.

Another option for football fans looking for a free way to watch the Bills vs. Jets is through BetOnline. The online sportsbook allows members to stream the NFL after placing a bet.

This weekend, BetOnline is running a special promotion. Customers can receive a 100% reload bonus for up to $1,000. Use code KICKOFF23 on your next deposit. This promo expires Sept. 11, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. ET and requires a minimum $100 deposit.

Below, you’ll find information on how to sign up for BetOnline and watch games for free.

How To Watch Bills vs. Jets Via BetOnline

  1. Click here to sign up to BetOnline
  2. Create an account and make a qualifying deposit
  3. Place a bet
  4. Stream Bills vs. Jets for free

Click here for terms and conditions.

Bet Monday Night Football at BetOnline

Monday Night Football – Bills Vs. Jets Odds

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers after the game. The Buccaneers defeat the Jets, 13-6, in a preseason NFL game at MetLife Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in East Rutherford.

Which team is favored to win on Monday Night Football?

On BetOnline, the Bills are a 2.5-point favorite. The Bills have dominated this matchup, winning five of the last six matchups.

Will the Rodger era in New York start on a high note, or will Allen continue their winning ways in Buffalo?

View the odds for the game via BetOnline below.

Bet Buffalo Bills New York Jets Play
Moneyline -145 +125 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -2.5 (-114) +2.5 (-106) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 45.5 (-110) Under 45.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

Note: Betting information comes from BetOnline at 9 p.m. ET on 9/8. Subject to change.

NFL Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Bills Jets NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

