Week 2 will have a rare Monday Night Football doubleheader. The first game will be between the New Orleans and Carolina Panthers, followed by Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers. Find out how to watch the Week 2 Monday Night Football doubleheader with a free live stream.

The Saints (1-0) started their 2023 campaign with a 16-15 win over the Tennessee Titans. In his Saints’ debut, quarterback Derek Carr threw for 305 yards with a touchdown and interception.

The Panthers (0-1) struggled to get anything going in a 24-10 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young struggled out of the gate, finishing with 146 yards, one touchdown, and one interception with a 48.8 quarterback rating.

The Browns (1-0) dominated their rivals, the Cincinnati Bengals, from the opening snap, leading to a 24-3 victory. Pittsburgh (0-1), however, ran into a buzzsaw in the form of the San Francisco 49ers, who defeated the Steelers by a score of 30-7.

Keep reading to see how to watch the Monday Night Football doubleheader with a free live stream.

How To Watch Saints vs. Panthers: Date, Time, & TV Channel

2 games

1 night

4+ hours of @ESPNNFL football🤩 🏈Monday Night Football Week 2 What fans need to know: https://t.co/uoptAgn4JI pic.twitter.com/QSxZIOS40V — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) September 15, 2023

🏈 Game: Saints vs. Panthers

📅 Date : Monday – September 18, 2023

: Monday – September 18, 2023 🕗 Time : 7:15 p.m. ET

: 7:15 p.m. ET 🏟 Location : Bank of America Stadium – Charlotte, North Carolina

: Bank of America Stadium – Charlotte, North Carolina 📺 TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN2

ESPN, ESPN2 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

How To Watch Browns vs. Steelers: Date, Time, & TV Channel

🏈 Game: Browns vs. Steelers

📅 Date : Monday – September 18, 2023

: Monday – September 18, 2023 🕗 Time : 8:15 p.m. ET

: 8:15 p.m. ET 🏟 Location : Acrisure Stadium – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

: Acrisure Stadium – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 📺 TV Channel: ABC, ESPN+

ABC, ESPN+ 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

How to Watch Monday Night Football With A Free Live Stream

The first game of the evening – Saints vs. Panthers – starts at 7:15 p.m. ET. The game will air on ESPN with a simulcast on ESPN2.

One hour later, the Browns vs. Steelers will start at 8:15 p.m. ET on ABC. ESPN+ will air ABC’s telecast of Browns vs. Steelers.

Monday Night Countdown starts at 5 p.m. ET and will preview both games.

Streaming TV services, like YouTube TV and FuboTV, allow cord-cutters to watch ESPN and ABC without a cable box.

Another option is to use BetOnline, the online sportsbook. With BetOnline, users can watch live streams of the NFL after placing a bet.

Monday Night Football Odds

Which teams are favored to win on Monday night?

On BetOnline, the Saints are a 3-point favorite, and the Browns are a 2.5-point favorite.

View the odds for the games via BetOnline below.

New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers

Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

