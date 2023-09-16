NFL News and Rumors

How to Watch NFL Monday Night Football Week 2 Doubleheader | Free MNF Live Stream

Dan Girolamo
Myles Garrett

Week 2 will have a rare Monday Night Football doubleheader. The first game will be between the New Orleans and Carolina Panthers, followed by Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers. Find out how to watch the Week 2 Monday Night Football doubleheader with a free live stream. 

The Saints (1-0) started their 2023 campaign with a 16-15 win over the Tennessee Titans. In his Saints’ debut, quarterback Derek Carr threw for 305 yards with a touchdown and interception.

The Panthers (0-1) struggled to get anything going in a 24-10 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young struggled out of the gate, finishing with 146 yards, one touchdown, and one interception with a 48.8 quarterback rating.

The Browns (1-0) dominated their rivals, the Cincinnati Bengals, from the opening snap, leading to a 24-3 victory. Pittsburgh (0-1), however, ran into a buzzsaw in the form of the San Francisco 49ers, who defeated the Steelers by a score of 30-7.

Keep reading to see how to watch the Monday Night Football doubleheader with a free live stream.

How To Watch Saints vs. Panthers: Date, Time, & TV Channel

  • 🏈 Game: Saints vs. Panthers
  • 📅 Date: Monday – September 18, 2023
  • 🕗 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET
  • 🏟 Location: Bank of America Stadium – Charlotte, North Carolina
  • 📺 TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN2
  • 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

How To Watch Browns vs. Steelers: Date, Time, & TV Channel

  • 🏈 Game: Browns vs. Steelers
  • 📅 Date: Monday – September 18, 2023
  • 🕗 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • 🏟 Location: Acrisure Stadium – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • 📺 TV Channel: ABC, ESPN+
  • 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

How to Watch Monday Night Football With A Free Live Stream

Bryce Young

The first game of the evening – Saints vs. Panthers – starts at 7:15 p.m. ET. The game will air on ESPN with a simulcast on ESPN2.

One hour later, the Browns vs. Steelers will start at 8:15 p.m. ET on ABC. ESPN+ will air ABC’s telecast of Browns vs. Steelers.

Monday Night Countdown starts at 5 p.m. ET and will preview both games.

Streaming TV services, like YouTube TV and FuboTV, allow cord-cutters to watch ESPN and ABC without a cable box.

Another option is to use BetOnline, the online sportsbook. With BetOnline, users can watch live streams of the NFL after placing a bet.

BetOnline is running a special promotion where new customers can receive a 50% welcome bonus of up to $1,000 on their first-ever BetOnline deposit. Use promo code BET1000 and get your 50% Bonus.

Below, find information on how to sign up for BetOnline and watch games for free.

How To Watch Monday Night Football Through BetOnline

  1. Click here to sign up to BetOnline
  2. Create an account and make a minimum qualifying deposit of $55.
  3. Use code BET1000 in the cashier while making your deposit.
  4. Place a bet on a Monday Night Football game
  5. Stream Monday Night Football for free

Click here for terms and conditions.

Bet Monday Night Football at BetOnline

Monday Night Football Odds

Kenny Pickett
Sep 10, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) looks to throw the ball against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Which teams are favored to win on Monday night?

On BetOnline, the Saints are a 3-point favorite, and the Browns are a 2.5-point favorite.

View the odds for the games via BetOnline below.

New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers

Bet New Orleans Saints Carolina Panthers Play
Moneyline -163 +143 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -3 (-105) +3 (-115) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 39.5 (-110) Under 39.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Bet Cleveland Browns Pittsburgh Steelers Play
Moneyline -140 +120 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -2.5 (-110) +2.5 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 38.5 (-105) Under 38.5 (-115) BetOnline logo

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

NFL Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Browns NFL News and Rumors Panthers Saints Steelers
