YouTube and YouTubeTV will be carrying NFL Sunday Ticket for the first time in 2023. That means NFL fans can catch every out-of-market Sunday afternoon on their favorite video streaming platform.

Recently, YouTube announced a payment plan that allows members to pay the season-long price in four monthly installments. The company also launched a 7-day free trial for new sign-ups, giving football fans a chance to catch every Week 1 game at no extra charge.

However, there are some serious terms and conditions that users should keep an eye out for when beginning their free trial.

How Much Does NFL Sunday Ticket Cost on YouTube?

NFL Sunday Ticket will cost $349 for YouTube TV subscribers or a whopping $449 per season via YouTube Primetime Channels.

Currently, YouTube is offering a $50 discount for the 2023 season. In order to receive the discounted price, new members just sign up for NFL Sunday Ticket by September 19.

Check out the different NFL Sunday Ticket plans and features from YouTube TV below.

YouTube TV YouTube Regular price with Sunday Ticket $349/year + $73/month $449/year Price with NFL RedZone $389/year + $73/month $489/year Price with RedZone, but without NFL Sunday Ticket $84/month Not available Local and night games, plus the playoffs Yes No Cloud DVR service? Yes via YouTube TV app Multi-view? Yes Yes Does the subscription auto-renew? No Yes

YouTube NFL Sunday Ticket Free Trail Terms & Conditions

While the YouTube TV free trial seems like a good idea, many football fans will be surprised when reading the terms and conditions of the agreement.

For example, users who claim the free trial will not be eligible for the monthly installment plan. So, if you plan on paying for NFL Sunday Ticket in installments rather than forking up $350+ per year, you won’t be able to claim the free 7-day trial.

If you choose to sign up to watch NFL games for free, just be careful not to cancel your subscription. Users who forget to cancel the 7-day trial will have their credit card charged for the full season price immediately after their trial is over.

In order to make things easier for NFL fans, we’ve broken down the key points of the trial offer below.

If you forget to cancel, YouTube will charge your credit card for the full season Users who claim the free trial will not be eligible for the monthly installment plan NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube automatically renews for next season

What Are The Best Alternatives To NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube?

There are a few alternatives to NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube that will ultimately cost less than YouTube TV.

Whether you’ve used your free NFL Sunday Ticket trial or have decided to cut the cord entirely, there is still a way to watch NFL games for free every week.

The top online sportsbooks like BetOnline and Jazz Sports offer free NFL live streams for users who place a bet on the game.

Both sports betting sites offer up to $1,000 in free bonus cash just for signing up, which means that NFL fans can live stream and bet on NFL games for free.

How To Live Stream NFL Week 1 Games For Free

Next, we’ll walk new users through how to sign up for BetOnline and live stream NFL games for free in 2023.

NFL fans can simply sign up to receive up to $1,000 in free bets and live stream NFL games for free.

Here is how to live stream NFL games for free in just a few short minutes.

Click here to sign up for BetOnline Enter your account details & make a qualifying deposit of $50 or more Receive up Place your best NFL bets Live stream your favorite NFL games for free

